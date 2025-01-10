Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Basketball Falls in OT, 82-81

Forty minutes wasn't enough. Five minutes later, Santa Clara stunned the world.

Matt Bagley

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle leads his team against San Diego during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle leads his team against San Diego during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not all wins are pretty. If the score held, the Beavs would have won ugly. But a desperate three-point heave by Santa Clara's Christoph Tilly was rebounded by his teammate Bryan Tyeree with three seconds left in overtime. Tyeree stole the Beaver lead on a layup, and the host Broncos shocked Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State men's basketball team, 82-81.

The ending was incredible. The story leading up to it was equally entertaining.

Before the Beavers could blink, Santa Clara raced ahead to a 19-7 lead, with 7 different Broncos shooters scoring points.

With 6:42 remaining in the first half, a Michael Rataj layup clawed Oregon State within 5 at 25-20, but Santa Clara fought off the early comeback effort. With under 5 minutes till halftime, an Oregon State turnover led to a three-pointer from Santa Clara forward Johnny O'Neil, and the Broncos led by 10.

Then the Beavers climbed back. Damarco Minor nailed a jumper inside the paint. A Santa Clara turnover blossomed into a Parsa Fallah fastbreak layup. Minor and Fallah would score five more buckets between them, and the score was tied at halftime 32-all.

Michael Rattaj led all Beavers with 9 points in the first half, followed by 8 from Parsa Fallah, and 6 from Damarco Minor.

Early in the second half, Broncos guard Adama Bal lifted the home team ahead on a free throw. Keizer's own Nate Kingz responded with a layup, and the Beavers led 34-33 after less than a minute expired.

At that moment, the struggle intensified. Santa Clara quickly swung the lead back in their favor, and Beaver shooting froze up: with 12 minutes remaining, the score stood 54-46 Santa Clara. A three pointer by Santa Clara forward Elijah Mahi extended the deficit to 12.

Then Michael Rataj erupted. The standout German wing earned 5 points in 2 minutes, and helped the Beavers cut the margin in half, 62-56.

With 5:19 remaining, Josiah Lake found Isiah Sy open beyond the arc. The sophomore from Marseille France nailed a three-pointer, and gifted Oregon State their second lead of the second half, 67-65. The brief lead was silenced by a quick Santa Clara run, with a Christoph Tilly slam and Johnny O'Neil layup.

Rataj evened the score on a layup with 1:58 remaining, but neither team landed a finishing blow.

The Beavers started overtime with a 3-0 run, behind free throws from Fallah and Lake. With 1:29 remaining, Isiah Sy struck three-point paydirt once again, and the Beavers advantage was 79-75. After Santa Clara dug the score down to 81-78, Sy fouled Bal, who hit two of three free throws before Tilly & Tyeree combined for last-second heroics.

After a gut-wrenching defeat, the Beavers drop a place in the West Coast Conference standings, now 6th place at 2-2. They are 12-5 overall. Oregon State returns to action Saturday night at the University of Pacific. Coverage will stream on ESPN+, with a radio broadcast across Oregon State radio affiliates, and the game will tip-off at 7 PM PST.

Published
Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Men's Basketball