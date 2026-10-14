Oregon State Men's Basketball Preseason Game At Michigan: How To Watch, Schedule, Notes

As part of a busy fall weekend of Oregon State Beavers sporting events, Justin Joyner's men's basketball team will play a preseason exhibition game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday afternoon.

When: Friday, October 16, 2026 - 4 p.m. PT // 7 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, Michigan

Streaming: Big 10+ (Single Event Pay-Per-View: Available Here for $8.99)

Unfortunately for any Beaver fans looking to casually stream the event, Big 10+ is not included with any major streaming package. The $8.99 ticket looks like your only option. A radio broadcast or audio-only broadcast of the exhibition won't be carried either.

A Return To Familiar Territory

New Oregon State head men's basketball coach Justin Joyner previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan. As an assistant for former Wolverines and current Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May, Joyner was part of Michigan's national championship staff for the 2025-2026 season. Joyner spent his previous seven seasons as an assistant under Randy Bennett at Saint Mary's.

Oregon State's Offseason in a Nutshell

Joyner made the move to Corvallis to replace Wayne Tinkle, who the program parted ways with after 12 seasons. As expected, the roster turned over significantly from the end of last season, with senior guard and Tualatin product Josiah Lake II being the only returning player for 2026-2027. Thankfully, Lake was Oregon State's leading scorer last season. The rest of the roster will be made up of 12 newcomers to Corvallis, as the Beavers return to the Pac-12 Conference after two seasons in the West Coast Conference.

Most recently, the Beavers completed a preseason trip to Canada where they picked up exhibition wins over Trinity Western and the University of Victoria.

One More Before The Season Starts

After their trip to the midwest, Oregon State will return home to host Cal on Saturday, October 24 at Gill Coliseum at 7 p.m. PT. The regular season begins for the Beavers on November 2 at home against Weber State.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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