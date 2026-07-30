Oregon State Men's Basketball Adds Preseason Canada Trip to Schedule

We'll get an early look at next season's Oregon State Men's Basketball team in August, when the Beavers travel north to British Columbia for a preseason road trip. The Beavers will play three games north of the border on the tour.

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First up will be a visit to Trinity Western on August 18th, and then a pair of games against the University of Victoria on August 20th and 22nd. The games on this Canada trip will be the first of the Justin Joyner era of Oregon State Men's Basketball.



The Trinity Western Spartans had a solid 2025-26 season, finishing with a 12-12 record and a second round exit in the Canada West Playoffs. The Victoria Vikes are going to be a much bigger challenge for Oregon State. Victoria is a perennial championship contender, having won nine titles in the school's history

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Last season the Vikes cruised to a 22-4 record last season and dominant win in the Canada West Championships. They entered the U Sports Championship, Canada's top college basketball tournament, as the number one seed, but fell in the second round before eventually winning bronze with an 85-81 win over Toronto Metropolitan University.

Of course, the most interesting team to watch is going to be Oregon State themselves. After the departure of Wayne Tinkle and the hiring of Justin Joyner, the Beavers lost all but one member of the team to graduation or the transfer portal.

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They do still have Josiah Lake II. Lake was an All-WCC First Teamer last season, after finishing the year with 13.1 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Beavers will need his leadership, and beyond the game the Canada trip should prove to be an important team building exercise.

Oregon State has 10 incoming transfers and two freshman on this year's roster. Just putting together a team has proven a huge challenge for Joyner and his staff, but it's also given him a lot of freedom to sculpt the team to his vision. Lake will be the keystone, but what's built around him might hinge on who performs in British Columbia.

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Oregon State's regular season schedule hasn't been released yet, but that should be coming in the next few weeks, with games that count starting in early November. If you want to get a sneak peak at next year's Beavers, make sure your passport is up to date and start driving north.