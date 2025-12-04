Oregon State Snaps Losing Streak With Blowout of Vermont
Oregon State men's basketball defeated the visiting Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday by a final score of 80-58. The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Beavers who had not seen a victory since they edged out North Texas back on November 12.
Josiah Lake II led the Beavers in scoring with 18 points, including sinking four-of-five from three-point range.
Oakland transfer Malcolm Christie also continued his strong run of form, marking his fifth consecutive game with at-least three makes from three-point distance. Christie finished with 12 points on Wednesday night.
Oregon State also posted a strong collective performance in the eight, blocking eight shots and holding Vermont to a field goal percentage of 35%. Finnish international Olavi Suutela had his most complete performance of the season to-date, scoring 11 points, registering five assists, two blocks, and seven rebounds.
The Beavers led wire-to-wire against their foes from the America East Conference, improving their overall record to 4-5 on the season.
Oregon State will be back in action on Saturday, December 6 when they host Southern Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+.
