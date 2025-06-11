Oregon State Men's Basketball: Transfer Portal Roundup
It's been a rough off-season for Oregon State Men's Basketball, with the transfer portal decimating the team and leaving Wayne Tinkle the task of completely rebuilding his starting five. The rebuild is now complete, and now we have an idea of what next year's team will look like. Here's the state of the Beavers.
Departures
- DaJohn Craig
- Parsa Fallah
- Grey Garrison
- Nate Kingz
- Liutauras Lelevicius
- Maxim Logue
- Matthew Marsh
- DaMarco Minor
- Michale Rataj
So this is rough. Michael Rataj, Parsa Fallah, Nate Kingz, Damarco Minor and Liutauras Lelevicius were the Beavers primary starting five and their five top scorers. Maxim Logue and Matthew Marsh were also key contributors off the bench. Next year's team is going to be a completely different one. So where does the rebuild get started?
Returning
- Josiah Lake II
- Gavin Marrs
- Johan Munch
- Thomas Ndong
- Isaiah Sy
- Ja'Quavis Williford
- Kaan Yarkut
There's a couple names to highlight here, with Josiah Lake II being one of the most important. Lake picked up a handful of starts for the Beavers last season, finishing the year with 228 points in 772 minutes played. Isaiah Sy also picked up some starts for Oregon State, with 607 minutes and 187 points. That gives the Beavers a guard/forward pair they can start to develop around.
Johan Munch and Ja'Quavis Williford also got significant minutes, and Gavin Marrs, Thomas Ndong and Kaan Yarkut got a decent amount of reps off the bench. We'll have to wait until training camp to see if any are ready for a larger role.
Arrivals
- Noah Amenhauser
- Malcolm Christie
- Jorge Diaz Graham
- Keziah Ekissi
- Stephen Olowoniyi
- Olavi Suutela
- Dez White
- Yaak Yaak
While they lost a lot in the transfer portal, some big names came the Beavers way. The biggest in the most literal sense is Noah Amenhauser, a 7'2" center who comes to Corvallis from Coastal Carolina, where he was a full time starter who averaged 10.8 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Amenhauser isn't the only big body who will be joining Oregon State. Yaak Yaak, a 6'11" center who most recently played for Colorado Mesa has joined the Beavers, as has Jorge Diaz Graham, a 6'11" forward who last played for Pitt. Diaz Graham brings a pretty good three point shot to the team, giving him some versatility on the floor. STephen Olowoniyi, a 6'8" forward, was a full time starter for Southern Indiana last season and gives the Beavers another strong option at that position.
At the guard position the Beavers added one of their most veteran transfers. Malcolm Christie is a senior who last played for Oakland, and was one of the Horizon League's best three point shooters. The Beavers have seen Christie in action before, in last year's Diamond Head Classic Oregon State faced the Golden Grizzlies and Christie scored 18 against them. Dez White, a consistent scorer for Missouri State last season, gives the Beavers another veteran presence at guard.
Lastly, Oregon State has added two freshmen to next year's squad. Olavi Suutela is a 6'10" forward from Finland who played at the Helsinki Basketball Academy, and Keziah Ekissi is a 6'3" guard from France who was a junior college transfer from Howard College.
While we have an roster, we won't really know what the team looks like until fall practices get started. Lake and Sy can be expected to have large roles, but no starting spot is guaranteed, and they'll be challenged by arriving talent like Amenhauser, Christie, Diaz Graham and White. How this team comes together is going to be an ongoing question for the rest of the year.