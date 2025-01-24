PREVIEW: Oregon State Men's Basketball Rematch vs Santa Clara
Oregon State Beavers (15-6, 5-3 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (14-7, 6-2 WCC)
HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME:
Streaming video - ESPN+, 3 PM PT
Radio - Beavers Sports Network, 2:30 PM PT
Postgame coverage can be read here at Oregon State Beavers on SI
After Thursday night's 83-63 win against Pepperdine, Wayne Tinkle's postgame tone denoted a balance between toil and triumph.
"It's never easy, but I'm proud of the group when we're facing adversity, to find a way to get this first win this week"
Now the Beavers seek their second win of the week. But the adversity may remain. Earlier this month, Santa Clara shocked the rest of the West Coast Conference with an overtime win against these Beavers. Will Oregon State even the season series?
NOTABLES:
Oregon State star big man Parsa Fallah is in the concussion protocol. He missed Thursday's game against Pepperdine. While Tinkle suggested that Fallah could return Saturday, he would not say definitively that his standout transfer from Southern Utah would leave the concussion protocol in time for tip-off.
Nate Kingz' transcendant story added another chapter. Versus Pepperdine, the R-Junior from Salem led the Beavers with 35 minutes played. Kingz made the most of his time on the floor, earning 20 points, and he has now eclipsed the 20 point mark in 2 of his last 3 games.
Santa Clara are currently 2nd in the West Coast Conference, behind unbeaten St. Mary's. They've won two straight - two hard earned wins against WCC preseason favorites. Last Saturday they outlasted Gonzaga 103-99. Last night they sprinted past Washington State 93-65.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Pac-12 Realignment: Where Things Stand Right Now
State of the Beavs: Pac-12 Realignment in 2025 + Taking Down Gonzaga
Why Oregon State's 97-89 Win Over Gonzaga Meant So Much To Beaver Nation