State of the Beavs: Welcome To The WCC + Happy New Year!
Scott Rueck's Oregon State women's basketball squad scored a massive upset this week over a previously undefeated Portland team. The Beavs' men's squad are also continuing their strong run of form, moving to 11-3 and scoring their own Portland win to get their first WCC win. Your host Matt Bagley delivers an abbreviated version of the podcast this week that also gets into some more transfer portal news for OSU football. Happy holidays, Happy New Year, and Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
