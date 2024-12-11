Five Oregon State Players Included in Top 100 MLB Draft Prospects For 2025
2025 will be a unique season for the Oregon State Beavers, playing an independent schedule as the Pac-12 rebuild continues over the next year and a half. Even so, expectations are once again high for the Beavers, returning several key players from Mitch Canham's squad that reached the Super Regional round of last season's NCAA tournament.
Five members of the 2025 Beavs' team are already included on MLB.com's top 100 prospects for next summer's MLB Draft.
#89 - LHP - Nelson Keljo
In two seasons with the Beavs, the Portland product has made 43 appearances with four starts and an ERA of 4.45. Facing 295 batters, Keljo has struck out 92, allowing 65 hits and 31 walks. The junior should be an even more prominent piece of the Beavs' pitching staff in 2025.
#84 - Outfielder - Gavin Turley
Turley earned ABCA All-America honors and All-Pac-12 honors last season. He was second in the league only to eventual first-overall draft pick Travis Bazzana with 19 home runs. Turley also posted a team-high 74 RBI in 2024. Turley was the only OSU player to play in and start all 61 of the club's games in 2024.
#60 - Outfielder - Dallas Macias
Macias was an exceptionally dependable part of Oregon State's team last season, starting 52 games and appearing in a total of 59. Macias hit .315, scoring 42 runs and batting in 41. He earned an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention for his efforts.
#21 - Third Base - Trent Caraway
Caraway looks to build upon a strong freshman campaign where he made 17 starts, and appeared in one off of the bench. The Dana Point, California native hit .339 in that span with 21 hits and 16 runs.
#7 - Second Base - Aiva Arquette
Following in Travis Bazzana's footsteps won't be easy, but expectations are high for the highest-rated second baseman on the list. Arquette, a transfer from the Washington Huskies, was an All-Pac-12 selection on Montlake in 2024 with a batting average of .325, and a slugging percentage .574, as well as a a .974 fielding percentage.
