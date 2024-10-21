Three of Oregon State Basketball's Most Important Home Games in 2024-25
Oregon State, due to realignment, is playing a West Coast Conference schedule this season, meaning they will be playing the likes of Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco, and former Pac-12 bunkmate Washington State. However, there are tests even before conference play starts that could have an impact on their postseason outcome. Here are three of the games at Gil Coliseum, both in and out of WCC play, in which Oregon State will have to show up big to get a nod into the NCAA Tournament.
Versus Oregon, November 21 – The Beavers' in-state nemesis bolted to the Big 10 during conference realignment, but that doesn't mean the rivalry is over by any means. Dana Altman's squad has a couple of NBA hopefuls in Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr., and have some other nice pieces as well, like Villanova transfer TJ Bamba and returning wing Jadrian "Bam" Tracy. Picked sixth in the preseason Big 10 poll, Oregon's team is considered a tournament squad at the very least, but one with higher hopes than just that.
Versus no. 6 Gonzaga, January 16 – In joining the WCC, OSU and Wayne Tinkle knew they'd have to play against the conference's top dogs, and they will do just that when they play host to the Zags in mid-January of 2025. GU is loaded with talent – players like Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard, Michael Ajayi, and Nolan Hickman are preseason all-conference players, and will bring their A-game to Gil Coliseum as a "Welcome to the WCC" moment. This is a rivalry that will continue into the new phase of conference realignment, as Gonzaga announced it would be joining the Pac-12 earlier this month.
Versus Washington State, February 25 – Another rivalry that goes back to the pre-alignment past, Washington State also joined the WCC on an affiliate basis after the collapse of the Pac-12, and will be an important opponent for Oregon State. The Cougars, much like OSU, have nearly an entirely turned over roster, and a new head coach as well in David Riley, who came over from Eastern Washington with a host of his players. Washington State was picked to finish fifth in the WCC this year, right above Oregon State, who was picked seventh. Wing Cedric Coward is an NBA prospect and preseason all-conference selection, a player for which the Beavers will have to account when they play at the end of February.