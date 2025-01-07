Oregon State Beavers On SI

Wayne Tinkle Predicts "Three or Four Bids" From WCC in NCAA Tournament

Joe Londergan

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle leads his team against San Diego during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
At 12-4 overall, Oregon State men's basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle has the Beavers off to their best start in years. Things are about to get tougher in the coming weeks for OSU as their first West Coast Conference schedule gets into full swings. The Beavs will be members of the WCC for two seasons until the Pac-12 resumes play in 2026.

Tinkle appeared on the WCC's Points in the Paint podcast to discuss his team's efforts to return to the NCAA tournament for just the third time in his 11 years in Corvallis. In that conversation, Tinkle revealed that he believes the highly competitive league can produce several NCAA tournament teams in 2025.

"I couldn't be more more thrilled to be a part of this conference and I know the WCC is going to have a great regular season here in league play," Tinkle noted. "I know with with the fall of the Pac-12, I got a feeling there's going to be three or four bids hopefully out of this league, if not more, and we're happy to be a part of it."

Since 2010, the WCC has sent three teams to the NCAA tournament twice (2012 and 2022). Gonaga, Saint Mary's, and San Francisco went in 2022. In 2012, the league sent Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, and BYU.

The Beavers have not reached the NCAA tournament since the 2021 season, when they reached the Elite Eight after winning the Pac-12 tournament. Through their first 16 games, OSU are one five teams in the league with at-least 12 victories.

OSU are back in action at Santa Clara Thursday, January 9, at 7 PM PT on ESPN+.

