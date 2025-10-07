Highly Touted Quarterback Recruit Deagan Rose Decommits from Oregon State
Oregon State’s winless football team is in a bad place. Arguably, Beaver Nation is in The Bad Place.
That argument accrued further evidence today following the decommitment of California 4 star quarterback Deagan Rose.
The highly touted passer, previously the top prospect in the Beavers’ 2026 recruiting class, announced his decision on social media: “I would like to thank the Oregon State University and the entire football staff for welcoming and supporting me in every way to their organization. At this time, I have decided to decommit from OSU. My recruitment is now open”.
MORE: 3 Areas Where Oregon State Need a Solution Against Wake Forest
Rose, a senior at Clovis High School (Clovis, CA) mere miles away from Fresno, has already experienced a long recruiting process. In Spring and Summer 2023, Rose received a flurry of offers from Pitt, Utah, Houston, and others. His hometown team Fresno State presented a scholarship offer in April 2024, and Oregon State’s offer followed a month later.
In July 2024 - after Rose finished his sophomore season - he committed to Oregon State, and the Beavers are the only program Rose has officially visited. In two seasons playing for the varsity team at Clovis, Rose has played 24 games, completing 61.9% of his 624 passes, averaging 233.8 passing yards per game, with an astounding 50 touchdowns.
Oregon State’s quarterback room currently consists of redshirt junior Maalik Murphy, redshirt sophomore Gabarri Johnson, redshirt freshman Kallen Gutridge, and true freshman Tristan T’ia. Currently, the Beavers have no additional quarterback commitments in the 2026 class.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!