Oregon State Football Picks Up Two Southern Commits

Oregon State Football announced the commitments of running back Deron Foster and defensive tackle Tymon Meeks to their 2027 recruiting class. The commitments are the latest evidence that new Beaver head coach JaMarcus Shepherd has made inroads into territories Oregon State normally doesn't target in their recruiting.

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Foster, who stands and five foot nine inches and weights 170 pounds, currently attends Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia. Foster is rated as a three star recruit by 247 sports, who have him as the 83rd best running back in the country and the 125th best recruit in the state of Georgia.

Foster was aggressively recruited by several southern schools. The number of schools that gave him offers is too long to list, but it's highlighted by Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Stanford, though the only other school he made a visit to was Georgia State.

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Meeks, who stands at six foot even and weights 265 pounds, plays for Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. Meeks is also rated as a three star by 247sports, and is 194th in defensive lineman rankings and 225th in Texas state rankings. Meeks also visited Bowling Green and New Mexico State before visiting Oregon State a week and a half ago. In addition to those three schools, he also received offers from Colorado and Duke.

Foster is currently the only running back in Oregon State's 2027 class, but Meeks joins a group that has a few other defensive linemen. Kataferu Galoia, a three star defensive lineman out of Lacey, Washington, and Josiah McKee out of Versailles, Kentucky will also suit up for the Beavers in 2027.

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The new commitments are another feather in the cap of Shepherd, who has been committed to grow the Beavers' recruiting territory outside of California and the Pacific Northwest. In addition to Foster and Meeks, the Beavers have recruited two more players from Texas, cornerback Juan Garcia-Okoi and tight end Hudson Harbuck, McKee from Kentucky, and cornerback Amir Reese from Florida. The southeast to Corvallis pipeline is in operation.

Oregon State's 2027 class is currently ranked 70th in the 247 sports rankings as the program attempts to recover from the collapse of the Pac-12 and the Trent Bray era. With the addition of Foster and Meeks, the team now has 12 three star recruits.