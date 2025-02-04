RECRUITING: Beavers' National Signing Day Preview
What's the greatest day of the year?
Some might say Christmas or Thanksgiving. College football fans might say National Signing Day - the first Wednesday in February - the day where recruits sign a national letter of intent (NLI) and finalize the transition from high school to college.
It'll be a special day for Oregon State.
Facing the uncertainty of realignment - the Beavers roster was gutted by transfer portal departures a year ago - Trent Bray's staff weathered the storm. After earning a 5-7 record, they rallied on the recruiting trail with a respectable class.
Most Oregon State commits have already signed their NLIs, and a handful of student-athletes have enrolled early, but there are still several storylines to follow tomorrow:
1. 4 Star QB Tristan T'ia Will Sign Tomorrow
The East Bay has been kind to the Beavers in the past, and will soon deliver another talented prospect to Corvallis. Pleasanton's Tristan T'ia, a standout at Amador Valley HS, is expected to sign his letter of intent to play college football at Oregon State. T'ia recently earned a four star rating from 247Sports, and would likely compete for the third-string quarterback position as a true freshman.
2. The Coaching Staff Will Have Much-Deserved Closure
The Beavers roster suffered a calamitous plunge after head coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State. Prized quarterback prospect Aidan Chiles joined Smith via the transfer portal. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Florida State. Star running back Damien Martinez took his talents to South Beach, transferring to Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes. Suddenly, the entire country doubted the future of football at Oregon State.
Coach Bray and his staff have swayed those doubts. Before T'ia signs tomorrow, the Beavers already have 18 signees, 6 of whom early-enrolled, and respectable rankings from the recruiting services. 247Sports ranks the Beavers 2025 signing class 65th overall. Rivals ranks the class 61st. On3 lists them 62nd. These are slight improvements over the previous season, and a testament to the staff's efforts to right the ship through rough seas.
3. Fans & Boosters Will Celebrate with Coach Bray
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray, and several assistant coaches, will be on hand at the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland tomorrow evening for a special event called The Rev. Festivities include a silent auction, dinner, and program. The event starts at 6 PM and tickets start at $150.