Arnau Farnos is the West Coast Conference's Offensive Player of the Year
It's been a good year for Oregon State Men's Soccer, and a great year for senir midfielder Arnau Farnos, one of the top goal scorers in the nation. This week the West Coast Conference surprised no one by naming Farnos the season's Offensive Player of the Year.
This is the second year in a row that Farnos has one of the conference's top awards. Last season he was named the WCC's Midfielder of the Year, and this season he was far and away the conference's most dangerous offensive threat. His 14 goals were four ahead of the player in second place, and his 37 total points were 13 ahead of the next best performer. Nationally, he tied for sixth overall in goals and fifth in total points.
Six other Beavers were named to the WCC's year end teams. Farnos and senior defender Andrew De Gannes both made the All-WCC First Team. Midfielders Fran Cortijo and Lucas Fernandez-Kim both made the All-WCC Second Team. Defender Sava Catlett and forward Tim Hoffman both made the All-WCC Freshman team. Finally, forward Nico Nee made the conference's list of Honorable Mentions.
Oregon State will face former Pac-12 rival Washington tonight in the first round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. Kick off is scheduled for 6:00 PM PT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
