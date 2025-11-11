Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Wins Fourth WCC Offensive Player of the Week Award
After picking up a win over Pacific over the weekend, Oregon State picked up their seventh individual West Coast Conference award of the season, with Arnau Farnos being named the conference's Offensive Player of the Week Monday morning.
This is the fourth time Farnos has won the award this season. He won back to awards on September 29th and October 6th, and won his third just last week. This weekend Farnos had a hand in both of the Beavers goals against Pacific, picking up a goal and an assist in Oregon State's 2-1 win.
Farnos leads the conference in total goals (14), total points (36) and total shots (73). He's also second in the conference in assists (8) and seems well on his way to earning the conference's Offensive Player of the Year award.
This is the seventh time a Beaver has won a WCC weekly award this season. In addition to Farnos's four, Fabian Straudi was named Offensive Player of the Week in the first week of the season. Two Beavers have also picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors, Iker Carbonell Garcia in the first week of the season, and John Nicholson just last week.
Oregon State's most important game of the season will also be their last. The San Diego Toreros will be coming to Corvallis on Saturday, November 15th, with the West Coast Conference title on the line. If the Beavers win or tie, its theirs, if not, it goes to San Diego.
San Diego goalkeeper Lucca Addams has only allowed four goals in 12 games played this season, so if Oregon State has any hope at a win, they'll need their offense, and Farnos specifically, to find a way to get past one of the stingiest defenses on the West Coast. Kick off is set for 7 PM Pacific.