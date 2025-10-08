Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Repeats at WCC Offensive Player of the Week
For the second week in a row, Oregon State midfielder Arnau Farnos has been named the West Coast Conference's Offensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Farnos scored two goals and added one assist in the Beavers win over Saint Mary's Saturday evening.
Farnos has been one of the best scorers in the conference this season. He leads the WCC with eight total goals and 20 total points. His eight goals have him tied for eighth nationally, and his 20 points have him in seventh.
This is the third time a Beaver has been named the WCC's Offensive Player of the Week. In addition to Farnos's two honors in the last two weeks, Fabian Straudi won the award in the first week of the season. Iker Carbonell-Garcia also won the WCC's Defensive Player of the Week in first week of the season.
The Beavers are now 2-0 in the West Coast Conference, and on top of the conference standings. Their win over the weekend has them up to 16th in the national Top 25, but they're currently behind two division rivals. After a tie against Loyola Marymount, the Portland Pilots have dropped from first overall to sixth, while the San Diego Toreros have risen from 15th to 13th after a 5-1 win over San Francisco.
The Beavers next contest will be on Friday, October 10th, when they'll travel to Los Angeles to face Loyola Marymount.
