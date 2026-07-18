Oregon State Announces Men's Soccer Schedule

Oregon State Men's Soccer revealed their schedule Friday afternoon, with a tough non-conference schedule leading into the first year in the new Pac-12. So what's ahead for the Beavers?

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The season opens with a pair of exhibition games at Seattle on August 8th and home against Portland on August 14th. Both are West Coast Conference teams the Beavers gained some familiarity with during their short time in the conference.

The season proper opens on August 20th, with a visit to UC Irvine. The Beavers stay on the road and play Cal State Fullerton on August 23rd, before returning to Corvallis for their home opener. That will be against Washington on August 30th. The Huskies have had the Beavers number as of late, knocking Oregon State out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round last year.

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After that is the toughest road trip of the season, Georgetown on September 4th and Virginia on September 8th. Both schools have made regular tournament apperances over the past decade. The Cavaliers have won seven national titles, the most recent in 2014, and the Hoyas won the 2019 tournament.

Oregon State will stay on the road the following weekend for a rematch with Portland (for a game that counts) on September 13th. The Beavers will finally be back in Corvallis on September 20th to take on UC Santa Barbara, before finishing up the non conference schedule by hosting Seattle on September 23rd.

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The Pac-12 schedule kicks off on September 30th when the Beavers host San Diego State. Since several of the new Pac-12 schools don't have men's soccer programs, a few Big West teams will be competing in the Pac-12 as affiliates. The Beavers host one of those schools, UC Riverside, on October 3rd.

Oregon State will hit the road to face a few more Big West schools the next week. They'll take on Cap Baptist on October 7th and UC San Diego on October 10th. They'll play Big West team CSU Bakersfield in a non conference game on October 14th in Corvallis, before getting back on the road to take on Cal Poly on October 17th.

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Two more non conference games against Big West opponents Sacramento State and Utah Valley fill out the Beavers remaining schedule, with the Beavers hosting Sac State on October 21st and visiting Utah Valley on October 24th. The regular season closes with the Beavers hosting Gonzaga on October 31st.

The Pac-12 will hold a conference tournament following the conclusion of the regular season, with semifinals set for November 7th and the finals for November 14th. While nothing is set in stone, the Beavers are well positioned to take the inaugural conference title, and return to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh straight year.