Oregon State Announces Women's Soccer Schedule

With just over a month to go before the start of the 2026 season, the Oregon State women's soccer team revealed their full schedule Tuesday morning. This year's schedule features the first look at the new Pac-12, though the Beavers have history with many of the schools they'll be facing.

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After hosting an exhibition match against Portland State on August 5th, the season kicks off on August 12th against a marquee program. They'll travel to Columbia to take on South Carolina, who won the College Cup in 2019 and have made regular tournament appearances.

Following that, Oregon State will travel to Lipscomb on August 16th, before hosting their first home match of the season on August 19th against Bushnell. Then the Beavers will be back on the road on August 23rd to visit Weber State, before three straight games against former Pac-12 members.

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Oregon will be up first, with the Beavers traveling to Eugene on August 27th. The Beavers will then be back in Corvallis to face Washington on August 30th and Utah on September 6th. Last year the Huskies were Big 10 Champions, so they'll be a big test for Oregon State.

The Beavers will then face some more former conference opponents, this time from the West Coast Conference. They'll host Seattle on September 10th, travel to Portland on September 13th and host LMU on September 18th. Oregon State's non conference slate will conclude on September 25th, with a match at Eastern Washington.

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Oregon State will travel to Washington State for the first match of the new Pac-12 on October 1st. They'll start seeing some new faces on October 8th, when they host San Diego State, and October 11th, when they host Texas State.

On October 17th Oregon State will be back on the road to face Boise State, and then visit Fresno State on October 22nd. The Beavers will return to Corvallis on October 25th to face Colorado State, and their final home game of the season will be on October 30th against Utah State. The regular season will finish up on November 5th with the Beavers traveling to Spokane to face Gonzaga, and the Pac-12 Tournament will run from November 11th to the 15th.

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Last season was rough for the Oregon State women, who finished the year with a 2-15-5 record. The Beavers only two win came from an upset 2-1 win over a shorthanded Utah and a 4-1 win over San Diego, Oregon State's only conference victory in 2025. Their was a bright spot on the roster in the form of goalie Mya Sanchez, an All WCC Honorable Mention, but she has since graduated.

Head coach Caroline Kelly has made some changes to her staff as she enters her third season with the Beavers. Connor Golley joined the coaching staff as an assistant after being part of the coaching staff at Rhode Island. He worked with the goalkeepers at Rhode Island, so whoever the Beavers end up with in net he'll play a key role.