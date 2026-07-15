Oregon State Women's Soccer Preview: Who's Playing Forward and Midfielder for the Beavers This Season?

We've already covered Oregon State Women's Soccer's defenders and goalkeepers in our series of previews, but we still need to figure out how the Beavers are going to score goals this season. While they didn't struggle as much as the defense, Oregon State only scored 17 goals last season, near the bottom of the West Coast Conference rankings.

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Like the defense, there's been a considerable amount of turnover among the Beavers' forwards and midfielders. Four Beavers scored multiple goals last season. Three of them, Carly Carraher, Nathalie Lewis and Alyssa White, have departed Corvallis.

That leaves midfielder Adele Schwab as the Beavers top returning goalscorer. Schwab scored two goals last season, along with four assists. A couple of single goal scorers are still with the team, forward Avery Pleiman and midfielder Isa Calderon, but the Beavers are going to have to find a lot of new scoring if they want to improve on their 2026 numbers.

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Oregon State deployed a few different formations over the season last year, and with so much turnover its hard to tell what scheme they'll favor in 2026. The team currently has three forwards listed on the roster, but some of the midfielders or defenders could slide up if the team needs a more attacking position.

Those forwards include the returning Pleiman and two new faces. Abby Smith is a Corvallis native who is back in town after spending three years at the University of Montana. Amber Ogbolu last played for Gillette College, where she scored 23 goals last season, a JUCO record. The Division I game is very different, but if any new player has a chance to deliver some goals for the Beavers, its Ogbolu.

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The midfielder group is more robust. There are six midfielders on next season's roster, and more familiar faces. Among them are the previously mentioned Adele Schwab and Isa Calderon, along with a returning London Tsuma. Three new faces joined the midfielders for 2026, two transfers and one freshman.

Sophia Zboyan joins the Beavers after spending her freshman season at Colorado. She only logged 22 minutes for the Buffaloes, but did manage to land one shot on goal in that time. Morgan Long comes to Corvallis after spending a few years with Daytona State, scoring one goal and two assists in her time as a Falcon. Freshman Leanne Oropeza spent some time with the Mexican U15 team before attending high school in California.

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There's a lot of promise in both groups, but how exactly this team comes together is going to be the big question. Until this team gets on the field, We'll take a look at the non conference opponents will face this season in our next update.