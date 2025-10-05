Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Dominate Saint Mary's in 3-0 Win
The 19th ranked Oregon State Men's Soccer team was firing on all cylinders Saturday night, when big games from Arnau Farnos and John Nicholson gave the Beavers a 3-0 win over Saint Mary's. The win keeps the Beavers undefeated in the West Coast Conference with a 2-0 record, with the team 6-3 overall.
RELATED: Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Open WCC Schedule With 2-1 Win Over San Francisco
Oregon State started putting pressure on the Gaels early, out shooting Saint Mary's nine to one in the first 10 minutes of the game. In the 26th minute, Oregon State got their first goal of the night, with Fabian Straudi setting up Arnau Farnos for a shot that looked impossible to defend against.
The Beavers went up 2-0 a few minutes later, when Straudi and Farnos teamed up to get the ball to Lucas Fernandez-Kim, who put the ball in the bottom center of the goal. Oregon State had plenty of chances for a third goal in the remainder of the first half, out shooting Saint Mary's 14-3, but were unable to get another goal.
RELATED: Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Earns National Preseason Recognition
The second half was less lopsided, with Saint Mary's making the Beaver defense work for the shutout. Goalkeeper John Nicholson was up to the task, picking up the two saves he faced, while the Beaver defense provided plenty of blocking.
The offense meanwhile was biding their time, controlling the pace of the game while looking for opportunities to put it away. After a couple close calls, they finally found that third goal in the 89th minute, with Paul Fecteau and Lucas Fernandez-Kim setting up Arnau Farnos for the game icing goal.
Farnos's two goals tonight were his seventh and eighth of the season.
RELATED: Oregon State Men's Soccer: West Coast Conference Preview
Oregon State will be back on the road next weekend. They'll be heading to Los Angeles to face LMU on Friday, October 10th. Kick off is set for 7 PM PT.