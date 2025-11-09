Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Outlast Pacific For 2-1 Victory
Pacific has been near the bottom of the WCC standings for most of the season, so the Tigers weren't expected to put up much of a fight when they traveled to Corvallis to take on the 13th ranked, conference leading Beavers. The Tigers were not intimidated, and pushed Oregon State for the full 90 minutes before a late Sava Catlett goal gave the Beavers the win. Oregon State now sits at 10-3-2 overall, and 6-0-2 in the WCC standings.
Oregon State's offense looked shaky to start the game, and Pacific put some early pressure on goalie John Nicholson. After some substitutions around the 30 minute mark, Oregon State started to find their footing, and in the 36th minute a penalty kick from Arnau Farnos found paydirt, putting the Beavers up 1-0.
The Beavers started the second half aggressively, with Iker Carbonell, Nico Nee and Tate Richards all getting shots off. Nothing could get past Pacific's defense, and after a solid back and forth, the Tigers evened the game in the 81st minute, thanks to a beautiful arcing shot from Ezekiel Padilla.
With less than 10 minutes left in the game, 1-1 could have been the final, but the tying goal seemed to wake up the Beavers. Sava Catlett was substituted into the game, and immediately found a goal in the 84th minute. That goal was a team effort though, with Arnau Farnos and Diego Rodriguez setting up an amazing passing sequence, before Farnos found Catlett with a shot at the goal. 2-1 Beavers would be the final.
After three straight games of scoring five or more goals, it's impressive that Pacific was able to put some fear into Oregon State. The Beavers have one last game on the regular season schedule, and it's the most important of the season. On November 15th the San Diego Toreros will be coming to Corvallis for a match that will determine the winner of the West Coast Conference. If you watch one Beaver soccer game this season, make it this one.