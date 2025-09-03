Oregon State Men's Soccer Vs Cal State Fullerton: Game Preview
Oregon State is back in Corvallis after failing to score a goal in their trip to Indiana, picking up a pair of losses against the Hoosiers and Notre Dame. The Beavers would surely like to get back to winning, but their Thursday night opponent should prove to be an interesting challenge. Here's what you need to know about Cal State Fullerton.
Last year the Titans were a middle of the road Big West team, finishing with a 7-6-7 overall record. This year the Titans were predicted to have a similar season by the Big West coaches, finishing fifth in the preseason poll, but Fullerton has gotten off to a solid start.
The Titans have pulled off two ties, against Oral Roberts and UCLA, and one win, against Tulsa. If the Beavers have one thing to worry about against Fullerton, it might be freshman goalkeeper Asger Hemmer. Hemmer was the Big West's first freshman of the week this season, after posting a clean sheet against Tulsa, and seems to have taken over the Titans starting job in the net. He's only allowed one goal this season while posting 8 saves.
Four different Fullerton players have scored goals in the Titans three games. Junior forward Fitz Williams might be the most important player to watch. Williams notched four shots and one goal against Tulsa, and was a runner up for the Big West's Offensive Player of the Week. While he seems to be the biggest threat on the Fullerton attack, Jose de la Torre, Jonathan Grado and Alex Lugo have also proven effective.
So what can the Beavers do to get back to winning? Be aggressive. Be, be aggressive. Oregon State has advantages all over the field, but nowhere is that more pronounced than the midfield. Fullerton has good players, but Arnau Farnos and Fabian Straudi are on another level.
Oregon State needs to be relentless on the attack. They managed to do that against Notre Dame, but couldn't crack Irish goalkeeper Blake Kelly. Asger Hemmer has proven to have a lot of promise as a goalkeeper, but he's still a freshman, and could wilt under consistent pressure from some of the best players on the west coast.
We'll find out if the Beavers can get back to scoring, and back to winning, tomorrow at 7 PM PT.