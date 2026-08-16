Oregon State Women Fall to Lipscomb 2-0

Oregon State Women's Soccer looked sharper in their second game of the season, but in the end the result was the same. The Beavers couldn't get a goal on the board as they fell to the Lipscomb Bisons 2-0 to start the year 0-2.

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After managing only one shot in their first game against South Carolina, Oregon State was better at applying pressure in Sunday morning's game. The Beavers put a pair of shots on goal early against the Bisons, one from Morgan Long and one from Abby Smith. London Tsuma also did a great job at moving the ball down the field and making sure the Beavers were in position to threaten the Lipscomb defense.

The Beavers couldn't get a shot past Lipscomb goalkeeper Sundell Woodard, and as the first half wore on the Bisons started to find their openings. In the 41st minute they finally broke through. Lipscomb's Olivia Strong tossed the ball toward the Oregon State goal on a throw in, and Tatum Ahlemeyer put the slightest touch on the ball to catch Beaver goalkeeper Alexi Morgan out of place.

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In the second half Oregon State their chances to even things up but could never find the mark. Their best chance in the second half may have been at the 65th minute, when a yellow card gave the Beavers a shot close to the Lipscomb goal. Evee Stoddard's shot went high, and on a follow up corner the Beavers couldn't get a shot off.

As time wound down, it was Lipscomb who eventually found the net again. In the 77th minute Abigail Ross grabbed the ball in Oregon State territory and broke away from the Beaver defense. One on one against Alexi Morgan, Ross made her shot and put the Bisons up 2-0.

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The Beavers didn't quit. Morgan Long forced a save from Lipscomb goalkeeper Greer Kice, who had replaced Woodard in the second half. Lea Gentry had an excellent shot blocked by the Lipscomb defense, and with 10 seconds left in the game Emily Brandt forced one last save from Kice.

Lots of chances, but nothing went in, giving Lipscomb the 2-0 win.

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It was a frustrating game for a lot of Beavers. After looking solid coming in for Ally Larkin in the first game of the season, Alexi Morgan struggled against the Bisons, picking up three saves and allowing two goals. Morgan Long and Abby Smith each had two shots on goal, while Evee Stoddard and Emily Brandt had one, but none of them found the net.

On Wednesday, August 19th, the Beavers will be back in Corvallis, still on the hunt for their first win, and first goal, of the season. They'll take on Bushnell, with kick off set for 6 PM Pacific.