Oregon State's defense showed some grit in the team's season opener against South Carolina, but the Beavers ultimately couldn't find any scoring, falling to the Gamecocks 2-0, and starting the 2026 campaign 0-1.

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South Carolina seemed to take control of the game early with what appeared to be a Sydney Middaugh goal, but Middaugh was clearly off sides and the goal did not stand. Still, the Gamecocks kept the pressure on, notching 8 shots in the game's first 20 minutes, three of them on goal.

Oregon State eventually managed to slow things down, and got a few offensive chances of their own, but didn't get a shot off. In the 29th minute, a South Carolina corner kick prompted a scramble in front of the Beaver goal. Goalkeeper Ally Larkin made the save for Oregon State, but came down awkwardly on her ankle and had to leave the game.

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Alexi Morgan came in to replace her, and South Carolina tested her early. Morgan didn't break, making a diving save in the 36th minute. In the 38th minute, it looked like South Carolina had finally managed to get a goal, but once again it was called off due to off sides.

The Gamecocks mounted one last attack before the end of the half, but Morgan deflected the shot over the top bar. At the end of the first half South Carolina had made 13 shots, five of them on goal, compared to zero for Oregon State. Despite that, the Beavers hit the locker room tied 0-0.

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The Beavers found some consistent offensive pressure at the start of the second half, but in the 55th minute South Carolina finally broke through the OSU defense. Sydney Middaugh took the ball all the way from midfield, slipping through the Beaver defenders and firing a sniper shot that got past Alexi Morgan, putting South Carolina up 1-0.

Lea Gentry got the Beavers their first shot of the game in the 74th minute, but South Carolina goalkeeper Christina Tsaousis made the save. The Gamecocks responded by scoring their second goal of the night, with Jyvanna Harris setting up Sophie Johnson for a beautiful shot from the top of the box.

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Oregon State got a few more chances but couldn't get another shot off. South Carolina got a few more shots off but nothing especially dangerous. As time wound down, the Gamecocks had outshot the Beavers 22-1, winning 2-0.

Despite the loss their were some silver linings for the Beavers. Ally Larkin (three saves) looked very good before her injury, and Alexi Morgan (four saves) seemed very clutch after coming in unexpectedly. The defense did a fairly good job at frustrating the South Carolina attack. The Gamecocks broke through eventually, but with time of possession skewed heavily in their favor it was a matter of time before they found some goals.

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Still, the big question for the Beavers headed into the season was where their scoring was going to come from, and we still don't know. One shot is hard to gauge anything by, the Oregon State was consistently unable to sustain pressure against the South Carolina defense.

We'll get another look at the Beavers on Sunday, August 16th, when they visit Nashville to take on Lipscomb. Hopefully we get some sense of the team's offensive identity then.



