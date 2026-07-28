Oregon State Women's Soccer Preview: Can the Beavers Compete in the New Pac-12?

We're just over a week away from seeing Oregon State soccer in action, but before then it's time to look at the landscape of the new Pac-12. The new Pac-12 doesn't have a historic power like the West Coast Conference did with Santa Clara, but there are essentially three teams from last year's NCAA Tournament in the field. Here's what the Beavers can expect from their conference opponents this season.

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The Beavers' first match in the new Pac-12 will be on October 1st, when they visit the team many have as the conference favorite, the Washington State Cougars. The Cougars have had one of the most tumultuous off seasons in the country, with long time head coach Todd Shulenberger leaving to take the head coaching job at Ole Miss, and taking most of WSU's top talent with him.

So why are the Cougars so highly regarded? Because the 2026 Washington State Cougars are basically the 2025 Montana Grizzlies. Washington State highered Montana Head Coach Chris Citowicki to lead the program, and Citowicki brought along nine of the Grizzlies' players with him to Pullman. Last year's Grizzlies were the class of the Big Sky, winning the conference championship before losing to Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

While they're in a new location, that continuity has made the Cougars the team to beat in the Pac-12. They're the only team in the conference to attract any attention in the coaches' preseason poll, not cracking the top 25 but picking up 14 votes.

After the Cougars, the Beavers host San Diego State on October 8th. Last season the Aztecs finished fifth in the conference, losing to Boise State in the first round of the conference tournament. Many of last year's Aztecs have returned, but the team lost forward Alexys Ocampo to the transfer portal but have one of the conference's biggest goal scoring threats in Katie Senn.

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The Beavers will then host Texas State on October 11th. The new Pac-12 grabbed one team from the Sun Belt Conference, and they picked the conference's best women's soccer team. Last year the Bobcats lost only one Sun Belt game en route to a conference championship, but fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Baylor.

The Bobcats have lost a few key seniors, notably forward Mady Soumar, but forward Helen Alormenu and midfielder Victoria Meza, both All Sun Belt First Teamers, return, as does goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar. There's enough here to make the Bobcats a dangerous team.

On October 17th the Beavers head to Idaho to take on Boise State, who were the best team in the Mountain West during the regular season in 2025. The Broncos eventually fell to Utah State in the conference tournament final, missing out on the NCAA Tournament, so they've got a lot to prove this season.

They'll have to do it without forward Kenzie Macmillan, a first team All Mountain West scorer who graduated, but Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Ava de Leest is back in goal, giving the Broncos the base of what should end up being a very tough defense to crack.

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The Beavers will visit Fresno State on October 22nd. The Bulldogs finished last season in the middle of the MWC pack, with a 7-6-5 overall record. Graduation then hit the team hard, as they've lost their three point leaders from 2025; Alexis Campbell, Tiana Beavers and Ciara Wilson, along with goalkeeper Shivani Battaglia. It's going to be a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs.

It could also be a rebuilding year for the Colorado State Rams, who the Beavers host on October 25th. The Rams have lost three All Mountain West players after the team finished in fourth place in last year's Mountain West standings. Colorado State does have All MWC First Team midfielder Mia Casey to build around, but she's going to need some help.

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Oregon State's final home game of the season will be against the Utah State Aggies. After finishing third in the Mountain West standings last season, Utah State upset Boise State and Air Force in back to back penalty kick wins to take the conference title, before eventually falling to BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies have lost three first team All Mountain West players to graduation, forwards Kaylie chambers and Tess Werts and defender Carli Connors. The team has been aggressive in the transfer portal, including adding BYU midfielder Mia Lopez.

Oregon State closes the regular season against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finished fifth in the West Coast Conference last season, with a 10-3-6 overall record. A good chunk of last year's team will be back in 2026, with midfielder Amelia Severn, an All WCC first teamer as a sophomore, leading the way.

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It's a tough schedule for the Beavers. It's hard to make an argument that Oregon State is anything but the weakest team in the conference headed into the season. Texas State, Utah State and Washington State (by way of Montana) all expect to be back in the NCAA Tournament next season. Boise State will also be in the thick of things, and the rest of the conference ranges from pretty good to solid.

The Beavers are the exception, with the dismal 2025 campaign casting a pall over the season. The team has a lot to prove this season, but the new Pac-12 is going to test Oregon State early and often.