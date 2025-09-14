Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Beat Utes 2-1 For First Win of Season
It took big games from Carly Carraher and Mya Sanchez, and a red card to Utah's Devi Dudley, but the Oregon State Women's Soccer team finally has their first win of the season, taking down the Utes 2-1 to move to 1-3-3 on the season.
It didn't take the Utes long to get on the board, Right at the two minute mark, Mia Paugh picked up a corner kick from Ryann Cull and arced it into the top right of the goal, scoring on the first shot of the game.
The game stayed in Utah's favor early in the first half, with the Utes allowing one Oregon State shot, but in the eighteenth minute Utah's Devi Dudley picked up a red card for unsporting conduct, dropping the Utes to 10 players for the remainder of the game.
Being down a woman didn't seem to slow the Utes. Kelly Bullock got a quick pair of shots off, while Oregon State struggled to find any scoring chances. Megan Turi finally got a good look at the goal in the 35th minute, forcing a save from Erin Gibbs
That would be the last shot of the first half, as neither side could mount much of an attack. The second half, however, started with a bang. In the 47th minute Mia Erba picked up a deflection and fired off a shot. Utah made the block, but it rebounded right into the goal to tie the game for the Beavers.
The Beavers were unable to keep pressure on after the score, and Utah began to retake control of the game. Even down a woman, the Utes still put a lot of pressure on the Oregon State goal, putting up a pair of shots in the 64th and 65th minute that just missed.
Oregon State didn't quit, and a Mya Sanchez save in the 69th minute sparked a Beaver rally. In the 72nd minute, Carly Carraher fed the ball to Alyssa White along the edge of the field, and White found a gap to get the ball right back to Carraher, who put the ball into the top right of the Utah goal for a 2-1 Beaver lead. It was also Carraher's first goal of the season.
Utah's attack in the final 20 minutes of the game was aggressive, but being down a player limited their chances to tie the game. Grace Watkins forced a Mya Sanchez save in the 78th minute, and the rest of the Utes kept Sanchez busy, but none of their shots were on target. Oregon State held on for the final minute, sealing their first win of the season.
Oregon State has one last non-conference game on the schedule. They'll face Fresno State next Saturday, with kick off set for 12 PM PT.