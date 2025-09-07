Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Secure 1-1 Tie Against South Dakota State
After a pair of losses against Ne Mexico and Nebraska, the Oregon State women managed to pick up a point on the road with a 1-1 tie against South Dakota State. The Beavers are still looking for their first win of the season, but for now they sit at 0-3-3 in the standings.
The Jackrabbits scored first, and it didn't take them long. In the eighth minute MaKynlie Cade found Emma Brezenski, who made some space and put the ball in the top center of the goal for a 1-0 SDSU lead. Emily Ibsen and Mia Erba got a few good shots on goal for the Beavers, but Mallorie Benhart made her saves.
The Beavers finally broke through early in the second half. In the 48th minute a corner kick from London Tsuma found Emily Ibsen in front of the goal. Ibsen arced the ball over Benhart and into the top right corner of the goal to tie the game for Oregon State.
Losing their lead fired up South Dakota State, who set the pace for the remainder of the game. The Jackrabbits out shot the Beavers 18 to 4 in the second half, putting six shots on goal. Mya Quinn looked fantastic in net for Oregon State, picking up eight saves during the game and securing the tie for the Beavers.
The Beavers have a week off before they get back on the field. Next Sunday they'll be in Salt Lake City to take on Utah, with kick off set for 12 PM PT.