Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Shut Out By Washington State in 1-0 Loss
Former and future Pac-12 rivals Oregon State and Washington State met in Corvallis Wednesday night with both teams looking to improve their standing in the West Coast Conference. After 80 scoreless minutes it was the Cougars who finally broke through, beating the Beavers 1-0 and dropping Oregon State to 2-9-4 overall, and 1-6-0 in conference play.
The Beavers came out aggressively, with early shots from Carly Carraher and Emily Ibsen forcing blocks from the WSU defense. Abigail Siddall and Jordyn Young fired back for the Cougars, with the latter forcing a save from Mya Sanchez, but two teams were evenly matched in the first half.
Oregon State almost got on the scoreboard early in the second. In the 48th minute Carly Carraher got a great look at the net, but her shot went right to Cougar goalie Zora Standifer for the save. Nathalie Lewis got another great chance for the Beavers in the 63rd minute, but a Washington State defender met her charge near the goal, sending the ball out of bounds.
Finally, in the 83rd minute, a penalty on Emily Ibsen gave Washington State a free kick near the Oregon State goal. Keira Mitchell made a great shot, and a diving Mya Sanchez couldn't make the save, giving the Cougars 1-0 lead and ultimately the win.
The Beavers are still on the hunt for the second West Coast Conference win, but they have a good chance to pick it up this Saturday, October 25th, when fellow cellar dweller Pacific comes to Corvallis. The Tigers are currently 1-5-1 in the WCC.