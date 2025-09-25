Oregon State Women's Soccer: Pepperdine Blasts Beavers 6-0 in WCC Opener
Oregon State started their West Coast Conference schedule with a trip to Malibu to take on Pepperdine, and the Beavers were unable to put up any fight against the Waves, falling 6-0 in their worst loss of the season, the loss drops the Beavers to 1-4-4 overall, and 0-1 in conference play, while Pepperdine sits at 4-4-1, and 1-0 in the WCC.
While the first half of the game didn't feature much scoring, it did set the tone for the game. The just absolutely controlled the game, out shooting Oregon State 15-0 in the first half. Mya Sanchez made the first three saves on shots she faced, but on the final shot of the half Peyton Leonard got the ball by her, putting Pepperdine up 1-0.
It didn't take long for the Waves to double their lead in the second half, with Kendall Campbell scoring in the 47th minute. In the 61st and 63rd minute Oregon State was penalized twice, giving Pepperdine a pair of penalty kicks near the goal, and they converted both, putting the Waves up 4-0 and blowing the game open. Elle Quinn and Megan Edelman picked up the goals for Pepperdine.
The final goals came in the final 10 minutes of the game, with Julia quinonez scoring in the 82nd minute and Tatum Wynalda scoring in the 84th. The Beavers managed to get a few shots off in the second half, two of them on goal, but neither were especially dangerous. Mya Sanchez made six saves over the game, but with six goals let it its hard to feel great about that.
The Beavers will look to bounce back this Sunday, September 28th, when they travel to Los Angeles to face Loyola Marymount.