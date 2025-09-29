Oregon State Women's Soccer: LMU Outlasts Beavers 2-1
Oregon State remains winless in the West Coast Conference after the first week of play, falling to the LMU Lions 2-1 Sunday afternoon. The loss drops the Beavers to 0-2 in conference play, and 1-5-4 overall.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer: Pepperdine Blasts Beavers 6-0 in WCC Opener
The Lions took the lead in the 16th minute, thanks to a goal from Callan Harrington, with an assist from Cameron Bourne. Carly Carraher and Paola Figueroa got a few solid shots off for the Beavers, but Oregon State wasn't able to tie the game until the 41st minute, when Adele Schwab broke through the LMU defense after Avery Pleiman set her up with a corner kick.
Alysa White almost gave the Beavers the lead early in the second, but LMU goal keeper JJ Hoover made a diving save to keep the game level. Ultimately it was Loyola Marymount who unknotted the score. In the 68th minute Kylie Dobbs scored on a penalty kick, giving the Lions a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer: West Coast Conference Preview
Plenty of Beavers tried, with a blockd Rin Choi shot in the 78th minute and a Kassidy Michael shot that forced a save in the 80th minute being some of the Beavers best chances. Emily Ibsen got one final chance to tie the game for Oregon State in the final minute of the game, but JJ Hoover made another great save to seal the win for Loyola Marymount.
October 4th is the next chance for the Beavers to get a WCC win, and it'll be back at Paul Lorenz Field. They've got a tough opponent for their conference home opener, with the Portland Pilots coming down to Corvallis.