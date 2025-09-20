Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Tie Fresno State 1-1
In the final game of their non-conference schedule, the Oregon State Beavers battled Fresno State to a 1-1 tie, finishing the first half of the season with a 1-3-4 overall record.
Fresno State put pressure on Oregon State goalkeeper Mya Sanchez early, and managed to break through the Beaver defense in the 16th minute. After Sanchez managed to make a save on an Alexis Campbell shot, she was unable to control the ball, allowing Bulldog Clara Wilson to swoop and take a quick shot, putting Fresno State up 1-0.
Oregon State evened up the game a few minutes later, with Alyssa White picking up her first goal as a Beaver with an assist from Adele Schwab. Oregon State kept the pressure on Fresno State for most of the first half, with Nathalie Lewis in particular forcing some big saves from Fresno State goalkeeper Shivani Battaglia, but after 45 the game remained tied 1-1.
Fresno State managed to recapture some momentum at the start of the second half, but was unable to turn that into any scoring. That was down to Mya Sanchez, whose game Saturday afternoon was essentially a personal highlight reel. She made 8 saves against the Bulldogs.
Oregon State didn't get a ton of scoring opportunities in the second half, but the few they did came from Nathalie Lewis, who was a tremendous threat against Fresno State. She had four shots Saturday day, three of them on goal, including the Beavers last chance to score in the. Lewis was charging on the Fresno State goal in the final seconds of the game, forcing Battaglia to make one last save before time expired.
After picking up their fourth draw of the season, the Beavers have a few days of rest before they'll start the West Coast Conference portion of their schedule. They'll be staying in California for awhile, with a September 24th match at Pepperdine up next, followed by a September 28th contest at Loyola Marymount.