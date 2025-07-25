Oregon State Women's Soccer: West Coast Conference Preview
In their first year in the West Coast Conference in 2024, Oregon State got off to a hot start, going 4-0-1 in their first five games before being handed their first loss by Loyola Marymount. The Beavers picked up a few solid wins in the remainder of the season, including a big one over Santa Clara, but ended the year with two straight losses, leading to a sixth-place finish in the conference.
So, how has the West Coast Conference changed in 2025? Could the Beavers make a push for the top? Here's a quick look at what Oregon State's conference schedule looks like this season.
Oregon State will be tested right away, On September 24th the Beavers head to Malibu to open the league slate against Pepperdine. Last season the Waves finished second in the conference and made the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth.
Pepperdine has arguably suffered the biggest loss in the conference, with last year's WCC Offensive Player of the Year Tori Waldeck graduating, but they return two all conference players in forward Karina Gonzalez and midfielder Tatum Wynalda. They'll also bring back two All-WCC Freshmen in midfielder Elle Quinn and forward Ariana Salvador. The Waves look ready to make another run at the WCC title.
After Pepperdine, the Beavers will head to Los Angeles to face Loyola Marymount on September 28th. Last year's Lions finished fifth in the conference, and all conference forward Kyle Dobbs has returned to play a graduate season. The Lions also return promising midfielder Maci Land, who made the WCC's All Freshman team last season.
The Beavers will return to Corvallis for an October 4th match against Portland. The Pilots have suffered some big losses in the off season; WCC Goalkeeper of the Year Bre Norris, All-WCC First Team defender Katana Norman andd All-WCC Second Team forward Cally Togiai have all departed. Portland is going to being going through some big adjustments in 2025.
Oregon State will be back on the road for an October 8th meeting with San Francisco. The Dons only managed one win in the conference last season, While the Dons have lost some of their regular starters, they return several of their top scorers, and that continuity could help them improve in 2025.
San Diego, who the Beavers host on October 12th, fared just as poorly as San Francisco in 2024, picking up only one conference win. Like the Dons the Toreros will return much of their 2024 roster, including a solid defensive group, so the question for this season is how much improvement can be made with the same group of players.
After a pair of games against weaker opponents, Oregon State will be right back in the thick of things on October 18th, when they travel to Santa Clara to take on last year's WCC Champions. Last year's Broncos put five players on the All-WCC First Team, and only one remains, forward Kennedy Schoennauer. WCC Midfielder of the Year Kat Jordan will also be back for a redshirt senior season, so there is still a lot of talent on the roster, but it's hard to replace the sheer amount of talent Santa Clara lost.
The Beavers will host Washington State on October 22nd. The Beaver and Cougars were neck and neck, but WSU beat OSU 1-0 in the Beavers' second to last game of the season to help them finish fourth in the conference. Grayson Lynch had been a rock for Wazzu for several seasons, but she's graduated, as has WCC First Team defender Reese Tappan.
The Cougars have also lost top goalkeeper Nadia Cooper and All WCC Freshman Team forward Kendall Campbell. Among the team's who topped the WCC standings last year, the Cougars will be the most different, and it may take a while to see just what this team is.
Pacific, who the Beavers host on October 2th, has only one big question for 2025. Can the Tigers win a conference game this season? Can they even tie one? The team went 0-10-0 last year, only picking up 2 non-conference wins. The Tigers have since lost their best player, forward Alexis Pashales, to the transfer portal. It's going to be a struggle for the Tigers to break their conference losing streak.
The Beavers will visit the WCC's newest member, the Seattle Redhawks, on November 1st. As a member of the WAC in 2024 Seattle finished third in the standings, putting together a 10-3-6 overall record. Last year's top scorers, Caroline Penner and Kailee Wilson, both return in 2025, and it seems like Seattle could be competitive right away in the WCC.
Saint Mary's comes to Corvallis on November 5th. The Gaels finished the 2024 season just 2 points behind the Beavers in the WCC standings. The Gaels have had a few big departures, most notably forward Tessa Salvestrin, but have an excellent pair of starting forwards in Sydney Middaugh and Briana Salvetti, so they should remain competitive.
The Beavers will wrap up their season on November 8th with a visit to another of the WCC's top teams, the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Bulldogs had three major departures in the off season; forward Paige Alexander, forward Marissa Garcia and midfielder Chelsea Le. Midfielder Amelia Severn, who made the WCC's All Freshman team and who was one of Gonzaga's top scorers last season, will return, but the Bulldogs have a lot of rebuilding to do.
That wraps up our series of previews fore the 2025 Women's Soccer season. The Beavers' exhibition match against Oregon is just 11 days away.