Oregon State Women's Soccer: Mya Sanchez Makes Preseason All West Coast Conference Team
The West Coast Conference has released its Preseason All Conference Team, and one Beaver made the list. Goalkeeper Mya Sanchez was Oregon State's sole representative, and the the WCC's pick for the best keeper in the conference.
Sanchez, a senior, saw her first playtime as a Beaver in 2022. She appeared in five games, allowing six goals against eleven saves. She appeared in three games in 2023, with six saves against three goals.
2024 was a huge step forward for Sanchez. She started in all 18 games for the Beavers, playing in every minute of the season. She allowed 26 goals against 92 saves for a 1.44 Goals Agaisnt Average, a massive improvement from the previous year's 2.41. She was the WCC's Defensive Player of the Week twice, At the end of the season she made the conference's Honorable Mention list.
Pepperdine was the only school to put multiple players on the list, with three Waves making the cut. All three are midfielders, Karina Gonzalez, Tabitha LaParl and Tatum Warner. Portland's Keeley Dockter, the only Pilot on the list, rounds out the conference's midfielder picks.
Four forwards from four different schools made the list; LMU's Kylie Dobbs, Saint Mary's Sydney Middaugh, Seattle's Caroline Penner and Santa Clara's Kennedy Schoennauer. Penner gives the Redhawks a standout player in their WCC debut season, while Schoennauer is the only representative from a team that many consider the best in the conference.
Two defenders, Washington State's Jenna Studer and Gonzaga's Makayla Werner, round out the list. Both teams were hit hard by transfer portal departures, the Cougars especially, but what continuity they've maintained has been on the defensive side of the field.
Sanchez and the rest of the Beavers had their first scrimmage of the season this week, falling to the Oregon Ducks. The actual season starts on August 14th, when Oregon State takes on Washington in Seattle.