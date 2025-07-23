Oregon State Women's Soccer: Taking a Look at 2025's Defenders and Goalkeepers
We're wrapping up our preview of Oregon State's 2025 Women's Soccer roster by taking a look at the team's defenders and goalkeepers. Like the other position groups the Beavers will be missing some of their biggest stars from 2024, but the defensive side of the ball does return some key players. Here's the rundown for 2025.
The biggest loss among defenders from the Beavers' 2024 season is Amaya Bautista, last year's WCC Defensive Player of the Year. Oregon State is also losing Juju Barker, one of their most consistent starters, and Hayden Wilson, who was named to the WCC All-Freshman team last season.
Still, there will be some familiar names returning. Paola Figueroa started in 16 games last season, picking up one goal and four assists. Megan Turi started eight games while making appearances in 15, picking up 2 goals along the way. Those two will gives the Beavers a solid core to build around.
Also returning are Ari Hill and Madison Paolini. Hill, who plays at both forward and defender, saw a bit of field time in 2024 and could potentially have a larger role this season, especially with her versatility. Paolini has yet to see any time on the field as a Beaver. We'll see if that changes in her senior year.
To fill out their depth the Beavers have added some veterans through the tranfer portal. That includes Emily Ibsen from Adams State, Kassidy Michael from Southern New Hampshire University, and Evee Stoddard from Peninsula College. All three have starting experience and should be able to compete for similar roles on the Beavers. Oregon State also added redshirt freshman Abbi Leonard from Grand Canyon University.
In net, the Beavers are more settled. Mya Sanchez will return after starting in all 18 games last season. In 2024 she was an All-WCC Honorable Mention, leading the conference in total saves with 92, while picking up three clean sheets over the season. She'll be backed up by a pair of junior college transfers; Sammy Martinez from Hartnell College and Alexi Morgan from Chemeketa Community College.
That finishes off our previews of the 2025 Oregon State Women's Soccer roster, We'll finish up the week by taking a look at the teams the Beavers will be facing this season. Tomorrow we'll look at Oregon State's non conference opponents.