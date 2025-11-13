Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Women's Soccer: Two Beavers Win WCC Honorable Mentions

A rough season has some silver linings, as two of the Beavers best are honored.

John Severs

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver on the field during pregame ceremonies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver on the field during pregame ceremonies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon State Women's Soccer ended their season Saturday night with a 4-2 loss against Gonzaga, and while the year was not one to remember, the performances of a few Beavers were worth noting. The West Coast Conference agreed, naming Mia Erba and Mya Sanchez Honorable Mentions in the conference's year end awards.

RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Season Ends in 4-2 Loss to Gonzaga

Erba, a junior midfielder, was a key contributor for the Beavers all season. Erba, a full time starter, was commonly tasked with moving the ball up field and setting up plays for the Beavers' attacking forwards. She did contribute some scoring of her own, finishing the season one goal and one assist.

That one goal ended up being a crucial one, coming in one of Oregon State's two wins this season. Against Utah on September 14th, Erba scored early in the second half to tie the game 1-1. A Carly Carraher goal later in the game would give the Beavers their first win of the season.

RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer: Mya Sanchez Makes Preseason All West Coast Conference Team

Sanchez, a senior, was cited as one of the conference's top goalkeepers prior to the start of the season, and she lived up to that measure as the year wore on. Sanchez was the only goalkeeper the Beavers fielded this season, finishing the year with 101 saves, second in the West Coast Conference. She kept the Beavers in a lot of games they had no business winning this season.

After finishing the year with a 2-12-5 overall record, and losing several top names to graduation, the Beavers enter the off season with a lot of questions. We'll see what answers we get over the next few months.

Published
John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

Home/Soccer