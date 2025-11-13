Oregon State Women's Soccer: Two Beavers Win WCC Honorable Mentions
Oregon State Women's Soccer ended their season Saturday night with a 4-2 loss against Gonzaga, and while the year was not one to remember, the performances of a few Beavers were worth noting. The West Coast Conference agreed, naming Mia Erba and Mya Sanchez Honorable Mentions in the conference's year end awards.
Erba, a junior midfielder, was a key contributor for the Beavers all season. Erba, a full time starter, was commonly tasked with moving the ball up field and setting up plays for the Beavers' attacking forwards. She did contribute some scoring of her own, finishing the season one goal and one assist.
That one goal ended up being a crucial one, coming in one of Oregon State's two wins this season. Against Utah on September 14th, Erba scored early in the second half to tie the game 1-1. A Carly Carraher goal later in the game would give the Beavers their first win of the season.
Sanchez, a senior, was cited as one of the conference's top goalkeepers prior to the start of the season, and she lived up to that measure as the year wore on. Sanchez was the only goalkeeper the Beavers fielded this season, finishing the year with 101 saves, second in the West Coast Conference. She kept the Beavers in a lot of games they had no business winning this season.
After finishing the year with a 2-12-5 overall record, and losing several top names to graduation, the Beavers enter the off season with a lot of questions. We'll see what answers we get over the next few months.