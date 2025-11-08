Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Season Ends in 4-2 Loss to Gonzaga
A rough season for Oregon State Women's Soccer came to the end Saturday afternoon, with the Beavers falling to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 4-2. The Beavers rallied from an early deficit to tie the game, but Gonzaga retook control late in the second half to hand Oregon State one final loss to end the year. Oregon State's final record for 2025 is 2-12-5, and 1-6-2 in conference play.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer: LMU Outlasts Beavers 2-1
Gonzaga wasted no time establishing the tone of the game. The Bulldogs first goal came in the 11th minute, when a crossing pass from Samantha Snorsky found Katelyn Rigg with a perfect angle at the goal. In the 20th minute they added a second, this time Olivia Lester finding a Amelia Severn right as she sneaked past a Beaver defender for a dangerous shot. Gonzaga was up 2-0 by the 20 minute mark.
The second half was a different story. After only getting one shot off in the first half, the Beavers came out aggressive, and in the 59th minute that pressure was rewarded as Gonzaga scored an own goal while trying to clear the ball.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer: Pepperdine Blasts Beavers 6-0 in WCC Opener
A few minutes later, in the 62nd minute, the Beavers scored a goal of their own, this time a solo shot from Alyssa White from deep in the middle of the field. That tied the game 2-2With plenty of time left in the second half, it was a whole new ball game.
Unfortunately the tie wasn't to last. In the 66th minute Gonzaga retook the lead thanks to a penalty kick from Amelia Severn. The Bulldogs added one final goal in the 81st minute, a penalty kick from Kylie Jones, putting the game out of reach. The Beavers couldn't get a shot off in the final 10 minutes of the season, falling 4-2 in the end.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Tie Pacific 0-0 on Senior Day
After a season like this, it wouldn't be shocking to see some changes coming to the program. Now we have to wait and see what the off season brings over the next few months.