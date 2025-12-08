Big Game From Tiara Bolden Lifts Beavers Over Alaska Anchorage

Alaska Anchorage put a bit of a scare into Oregon State during the first quarter of their game Sunday afternoon, but the Beavers recovered and took control of the game, getting back in the win column with a 69-53 victory. The win snaps a three game losing streak and moves the Beavers to 6-4 on the season.

RELATED:

Ducks Blow Out Beavers 96-73 in Women's Basketball Rivalry Game



Tiara Bolden opened the game with a three for the Beavers, and the team built an early lead, but midway through the first quarter momentum shifted towards Alaska Anchorage. Midway through the quarter a three from Kimberly Carrada put the Seawolves in front, Another three from Carrada at the close of the period put Anchorage up six, 24-18.

A three from Susana Yepes managed to half the Seawolf lead early in the second, but Oregon State was unable to even the lead until late in the half. It took a seven put run, including another three from Yepes, a pair of free throws from Katelyn Field and a layup from Kennedie Shuler, but the Beavers entered the locker room with the game tied 34-34.

RELATED:

Oregon State Women Routed by Vanderbilt at Paradise Jam



In the third the Beavers took control of the game, with the defense holding Alaska Anchorage to just eight points. A pair of threes from Katelyn Field helped the Beavers build a ten point, 69-53 lead. In the fourth the Seawolves scoring picked up, with Elaina Mack leading the charge with some sharp shooting, but a strong closing quarter from Tiara Bolden ensured the Beavers stayed in control winning 69-53 in the end.

It was another big game from Tiara Bolden, who led all scorers with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Katelyn Field was the only other Beaver to crack double digits, with 11 points and four rebounds. Lara Alonso had another solid game, with six points and ten rebounds.

RELATED:

Second Half Comeback Falls Short for Oregon State Women, Beavers Fall to Virginia Tech 78-67



Oregon State has a week off before they welcome a familiar face back to Gill Coliseum. Former Pac-12 rivals Arizona State will return to Corvallis on Sunday, December 14th, with tip off set for 1 PM PT.