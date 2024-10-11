Head Coach Scott Rueck Talks Oregon State Women's Basketball Ahead of 2024 Season
The Oregon State women's basketball team will play their first contest of the regular season on November 8 at Colorado State. The 2024-2025 regular season will have a different feel for the Beavers this season, as they play their first season in the West Coast Conference. The Pac-12 is currently in the process of adding more members for the 2026 academic year.
Beavs' head coach Scott Rueck was upbeat Wednesday, speaking with the media and sharing his thoughts on the campaign ahead.
"We've just had a good time getting to know this group," Rueck stated of his group that returns five players from their trip to the 2024 Elite Eight. "They're another special group that's progressing rapidly, you know which is is all you can ask."
Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On the thing he's most pleased with about his team so far:
"There's no ego in the gym at all. I mean everybody just wants to be good. They want to be a part of something special. They respect our program and what it's done in the past and they come in with a great attitude and effort every single day and so we're making huge strides."
-On retaining the talent that Oregon State did: "In their situation, [they] saw the value of what we do and that did mean a lot to me."
-On playing UConn this year: "Elite program in every category...when you play against teams like that, you just learn, bottom line. Of course, you want a shot to beat them. Of course that's why you play is you're trying to win, but no matter what you're going to learn a lot about yourself. You're going to learn what needs to get better and you're also going to learn what's good."
-On hiring Sydney Wiese as an assistant this offseason: "She's just one of those people that gets it at the highest level of all things that actually matter in life...She cares about people like very few do."
-Rueck emphasized that he did not entertain any offers to leave Oregon State in the offseason. "Corvalis is a great place to be. There's a great quality of life here that we've really enjoyed."
