Week 7 - Oregon State @ Nevada: Preview, Storylines, Time, Date, Channel
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers team passed a major test last week, securing a double-overtime win over Colorado State to move to 4-1 on the year. They'll now have to quickly recover and take a trip south to Reno, facing a Nevada program that's rebuilding under former Montana State head coach and Texas defensive coordinator Jeff Choate.
Here's what Beaver fans need to know about Oregon State's sixth college football game of the 2024 season.
Oregon State Beavers (4-1, Pac-12/Independent) @ Nevada Wolf Pack (2-4, 0-1 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, October 12
Time: 4:30 PM PT // 7:30 PM ET
Location: Mackay Stadium - Reno, Nevada
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates
Betting Line: Oregon State -3.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Jam Griffin's Status
Oregon State running back Jam Griffin was injured in the first half of Saturday's win over Colorado State and did not return. Bray and the OSU staff did not provide an update early in the week about Griffin's status for this week, or otherwise. In Griffin's absence, expect Anthony Hankerson to shoulder the majority of the carries, with freshman Salahadin Allah also getting more involved. Oregon State have the #6 rushing offense in the nation with 264.4 yards per game this season.
A Quick Look At Nevada
Even with a 2-4 record through six games of the season, it's evident Jeff Choate's immediate impact on the program seems to have made Nevada a much more competitive team. Of the Wolf Pack's four losses this season, three have been by five points or less. Nevada's offense has been noticeably more effective in the red zone than last season, already surpassing their total of red zone touchdowns from last year. In 2024, the Wolf Pack have converted 20 of their 22 trips inside the opposing 20-yard line into touchdowns.
Improving Beaver Defensive Front
The win over Colorado State was probably the best performance so far this season by Oregon State's front seven. The Beavers had a season-high eight tackles for loss, including their first sack in three games. They were also credited with three quarterback hurries in the game. True freshman linebacker Dexter Foster, who made that sack against CSU, credited an increased energy level for the improved play, against both the run and the pass. The Beavs will hope to keep that energy level up away from home for the first time in over a month.
