Week 7 - Oregon State @ Nevada: Preview, Storylines, Time, Date, Channel

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers team passed a major test last week, securing a double-overtime win over Colorado State to move to 4-1 on the year. They'll now have to quickly recover and take a trip south to Reno, facing a Nevada program that's rebuilding under former Montana State head coach and Texas defensive coordinator Jeff Choate.

Here's what Beaver fans need to know about Oregon State's sixth college football game of the 2024 season.

Oregon State Beavers (4-1, Pac-12/Independent) @ Nevada Wolf Pack (2-4, 0-1 Mountain West)

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: 4:30 PM PT // 7:30 PM ET

Location: Mackay Stadium - Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates

Betting Line: Oregon State -3.5 on FanDuel

Storylines

Jam Griffin's Status

Oregon State running back Jam Griffin was injured in the first half of Saturday's win over Colorado State and did not return. Bray and the OSU staff did not provide an update early in the week about Griffin's status for this week, or otherwise. In Griffin's absence, expect Anthony Hankerson to shoulder the majority of the carries, with freshman Salahadin Allah also getting more involved. Oregon State have the #6 rushing offense in the nation with 264.4 yards per game this season.

A Quick Look At Nevada

Even with a 2-4 record through six games of the season, it's evident Jeff Choate's immediate impact on the program seems to have made Nevada a much more competitive team. Of the Wolf Pack's four losses this season, three have been by five points or less. Nevada's offense has been noticeably more effective in the red zone than last season, already surpassing their total of red zone touchdowns from last year. In 2024, the Wolf Pack have converted 20 of their 22 trips inside the opposing 20-yard line into touchdowns.

Improving Beaver Defensive Front

The win over Colorado State was probably the best performance so far this season by Oregon State's front seven. The Beavers had a season-high eight tackles for loss, including their first sack in three games. They were also credited with three quarterback hurries in the game. True freshman linebacker Dexter Foster, who made that sack against CSU, credited an increased energy level for the improved play, against both the run and the pass. The Beavs will hope to keep that energy level up away from home for the first time in over a month.

