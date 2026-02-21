Oregon State Dominates Cougars in 79-51 Blowout

As the women's basketball season winds down, the Oregon State Beavers are once again hitting their stride, looking like a complete team in a 79-51 demolishing of the Washington State Cougars Saturday afternoon. The win puts the Beavers record at 20-9 overall, and 12-4 in conference play.

The Beavers jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter, with Tiara Bolden continuing her hot streak and putting up seven points for Oregon State, including a step back three in the final minute of the quarter that put the Beavers up by 11, 21-10.

Washington State's fortunes improved in the second quarter, when Keandra Kortis scoring 11 points to try to keep the Cougars in the game. It wasn't enough to match the Beavers pace, especially Jenna Villa's who hit three threes in the quarter. A Lizzy Williamson layup put the Beaver lead at 20 with 20 seconds to go in the half, but Keandra Koortis beat the buzzer with a layup to get the margin down to 18, 47-29.

An early charge from the Cougars cut the Beaver lead down to 10 points early in the third quarter, but the Beavers adjusted and recaptured the momentum. Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa got the Beavers back to scoring while the Cougars struggled, unable to get past a more aggressive Beaver defense. Villa hit her sixth three of the game late in the third to put the Beavers up 22, 63-41.



Jean Chiu scored a three for the Cougars early in the fourth, but that would be the only points Washington State would get for awhile. The Oregon State defense gave them no room, and the physical, foul heavy game was clearly wearing on the Cougars. Kennedie Shuler and Lara Alonso extended the lead for the Beavers, but the game was well in hand so the pace slowed down. A layup from Alonso put the cap on the Beavers 28 point win.





Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa each finished the game with 20 points. Villa also added nine rebounds, nearly a double double, while Shuler contributed four rebounds and four assists. Tiara Bolden scored 15 points, along with four rebounds and three assists. Lizzy Williamson scored 10 points along with 10 rebounds for a double double, a key part of the Beavers defensive dominance on Saturday.

There's one week left in the regular season for Oregon State. On Thursday, February 26th they'll be down in San Diego to take on the Torreros. They'll finish the season back in Corvallis on Saturday, February 28th to face LMU.