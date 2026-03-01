Oregon State Ends Season With 71-69 Overtime Loss to Loyola Marymount

Oregon State was close to pulling off a big senior day win in their regular season closing game against Loyola Marymount, but couldn't seal the deal in the fourth quarter or in overtime, falling to the Lions 71-89. The loss drops the Beavers to 21-10 overall, and 13-5 in conference play.

Maya Hernandez got the Lions off to a hot start, with 10 points in the first quarter putting LMU in control early. An early three from Tiara Bolden kept the Beavers close while Kennedie Shuler made some plays in the paint, but a three from Jess Lawson gave LMU a four point 20-16 lead as the quarter ended.

Loyola Marymount protected their lead for most of the second quarter, with Ivana Krajina and ANdjela Matic extending the lead to nine at its high point. Oregon State managed to find some momentum near the end of the half, with five points from Tiara Bolden in the final two minutes and a layup from Lizzy Williamson getting the deficit down to one, 35-34, as the teams entered the locker room.

After some early scoring from Carly Heidger and Jess Lawwson, a pair of free throws and an Ally Schimel three tied the game for Oregon State. A few minutes later a Lizzy Williamson layup gave the Beavers their first lead since the first quarter. Back to back threes from Jenna Villa and Ally Schimel gave the Beavers a cushion, and a Kennedie Shuler layup put the Oregon State lead at eight, 54-46 as the quarter ended.

Unfortunately the Beavers could not buy a bucket for much of the fourth quarter. A pair of layups from Lizzy Williamson were the only points the Beavers had until the final minutes of regulation, allowing LMU to close the gap. An Andjela Matic layup gave Loyola Marymount a four point lead with 40 seconds to go.

Kennedie Shuler hit a driving layup to get the Beavers within two, and then an LMU turnover gave them a chance to tie the game. Another Kennedie Shuler layup tied the game at 62, but Loyola Marymount had 22 seconds to work with. A shooting foul on Andjela Matic sent Kennedie Shuler to the line, but she missed her free throw, giving the Lions another chance. LMU turned the ball over again, and the Beavers put the ball in Shuler's hands to give them the win, but her shot missed its mark.

A Tiara Bolden free throw gave the Beavers an early lead in overtime. Bolden and Lizzy Williamson kept the Beavers in front for a bit, but Oregon State struggled to contain Jess Lawson, who gave LMU the lead back with a pair of free throws. A Jenna Villa layup gave the Beavers a one point lead with less than a minute to go, but turnovers and poor rebounding doomed the Beavers in the final minute. The Lions got the ball into Andjela Matic's hands with seconds left on the clock, and she buried a three to give LMU the win.

The Beavers' three biggest stars, Tiara Bolden, Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa, each finished the night with 15 points. Bolden added seven rebounds and four assists, Shuler finished with two rebounds and five assists, and Villa provided seven rebounds and two assists. Lizzy Williamson also broke double digits, with 10 points, eight rebounds and an assist.

While there are still a few games remaining for other teams in the West Coast Conference, the Beavers' position is solidified at fourth, while LMU clinches at least a share of first overall. The Beavers will be on bye until the tournament quarterfinals, which are set for March 7th.