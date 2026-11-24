In Oregon State's first game in the Jacksonville Classic, a fourth quarter Beaver comeback fell just short against Middle Tennessee, with the Blue Raiders winning 63-54. The loss drops the Beavers' record to 4-3 for the season.

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The game started slowly for both teams, but Middle Tennessee was at least able to get points on the board. A three from Kirston Verhulst gave the Blue Raiders a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game, before an Evelini Smith jumper finally got the Beavers on the scoreboard.

Those were the only points the Beavers would see for a while. Lara Alonso-Basurto hit a layup with just over two minutes to go to break the cold streak, before back to back threes from Jenna Villa and Alonso-Basurto got the Beavers back in the game. They trailed by 4, 14-10, as the quarter ended.

The Beavers still struggled to score in the second quarter. Lara Alonso-Basurto continued to perform, with a layup and a three, but those were the only Beaver points for the first five minutes. Late in the quarter Taylor Young got her game going, also adding a layup and a three. A late Mackenzie Shivers three helped the Beavers, but they still went into the half down ten, 33-23.

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In the third half the bottom fell out for Oregon State's shooting. The team scored only five points in the period. All of them were free throws, four from Keira Lindemans and one from Taylor Young. Other than that the team was ice cold, while Middle Tennessee had no such problem, scoring 15 in the quarter. They led by 20 headed into the fourth.

Something clicked into place for the Beavers in the final frame, particularly for Taylor Young, but it was too little too late. The team went hard at the three to try to erase the deficit, with Mackenzie Shivers and Maggie Warpus finding some success, but the team is just not efficient enough from distance to depend on that scoring. One last three attempt by Jenna Villa bounced off the rim with ten seconds to go, and Middle Tennessee secured the win.

Taylor Young led the team in scoring, with 14 points, six rebounds and an assist. After a few off games from Young, it's good to see her break out a bit, despite the loss. Lara Alonso-Basurto was the only other Beaver to hit double digits in poitns, with 10 points and four rebounds. Maria Ignatchenko didn't score any points Monday morning, her four blocks in nine minutes played were quite an achievement.

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Oregon State will be back in action in a couple days, taking on 12th ranked Vanderbilt in their final game in Jacksonville on Wednesday, November 25th. Tip off is set for 3:30 PM Pacific.