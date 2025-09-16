Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Add Point Guard Ashley Uusitalo to 2026 Class
Oregon State Women's Basketball added another promising player to their 2026 recruiting class on Monday, when point guard Ashley Uusitalo announced she would be joining the team. Uusitalo is the third member of the 2026 class who has committed to the Beavers, joining Maggie Warpus and Taylor Young.
Uusitalo,who currently attends Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Washington, is one of the top rated players in the Pacific Northwest. Prep Girls Hoops has her rated as the fourth best prospect in the state of Washington in their 2026 rankings.
Uusitalo is coming off a season where she was named King County's 4A MVP, and made the state's 4A first team, averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. With such a well rounded skill set, she certainly fits of the mold of the Beavers' previous point guards. We'll have to see if she can reach the heights of Aleah Goodman or Mikayla Pivec, but there's plenty of potential here.
Last season, after a Cinderella run through the West Coast Conference tournament, the Beavers returned to the NCAA Tournament, only to lose to North Carolina in the first round. They'll look to get back to the big dance when the season tips off on November 2, with Alaska-Fairbanks coming to Corvallis in the first game of the season.