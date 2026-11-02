Oregon State Women's Basketball Beats Seattle Pacific 80-48 in Exhibition

Oregon State Women's Basketball got back into an action with an exhibition game against Seattle Pacific Sunday afternoon. The Beavers took down the Falcons 80-48 in a game that showcased the strengths of Oregon State talent, while also being a big debut for some of the team's newest faces.

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Katelyn Field got the Beavers the first points of the game with a jumper, and Jenna Villa stretched an early lead with a three and a pair of free throws. Some of the Beavers' newest faces made an early impression, with Maria Ignatchenko got her first points as a Beaver shortly after taking the court.

Despite the Beavers building an early 10-2 lead, Seattle Pacific stuck around, getting to within one late in the quarter. The Beavers responded though, with big buckets from Kennedie Shuler and Keira Lindemans getting the lead up to seven, 18-11, at the end of the first.

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Jenna Villa got the Beavers started with a long jumper, and Kennedie Shuler followed her with a fast break layup as the Beavers stretched their lead to eleven. Despite that, the Falcons hung around, and the Beavers struggles to sink a three weren't helping, going one for eleven from beyond the arc.

Despite those shooting issues, second chance points and free throws kept the Beavers scoring. A decisive rebounding advantage and Jenna Villa's ability to score from almost everywhere (she had eleven points and the team's only three in the first half) were the keys to Oregon State's first half advantage, and the team left for the break up by eleven, 36-25.

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Jenna Villa opened the second half with a field goal, and a string of layups from Lara Alonso pushed the Beaver lead higher. Seattle Pacific began finding more success scoring in the key, but it wasn't enough to keep up with an energized Oregon State attack. The Beaver lead broke 20 during the third, and after three they led by 22, 59-37.

Maggie Warpus hit a field goal with an and one to start the fourth quarter, her first points as a Beaver. Kennedie Shuler and Taylor Young kept the points coming for Oregon State, and Lara Alonso helped the Beavers dominate the rebounding game. There just wasn't much Seattle Pacific could do as the Beavers continued to pull away. The Beavers closed out the game with a 32 point, 80-48 win.

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Four Beavers hit double digits in the win. Jenna Villa led the way with 19 points, 8 rebounds and an assist. Taylor Young made a great first impression, with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. She brought a lot of hustle to the court. Lara Alonso added 12 points, but it was her 13 rebounds that sealed the win for Oregon State. Alonso, if anyone, was the primary architect for Oregon State's dominance in rebounding and second chance points. Kennedie Shuler rounded out the top scorers with 11 points, 7 rebounds and a team leading 4 assists.

The Beavers open the season this Wednesday, November 4th, with the Cal Baptist Lancers coming to Corvallis. Tip off is set for 6 PM PT.