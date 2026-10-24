Oregon State Women Plan to be Smaller, Faster and More Aggressive Next Season

The Beavers are bringing back a battle tested group of players for the 2026-27 season. While the team lost a lot of size in their front court with the departures of Nene Sow and Lizzy Williamson, and lost on of their top scorers in Tiara Bolden, Oregon State has brought back a deep veteran group, that is ready to compete for a Pac-12 title.

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"I'm excited. The team's looking great, a lot of talent. We're super excited to start the Pac-12 and get this thing going," third year junior Ally Schimel said in her remarks to the press. "We're versatile, and also our defense is very quick. We can be very destructive on defense. We're very skilled, talented freshmen. a lot of experience, offense should flow very well."

Oregon State basketball player Kennedie Shuler answers questions at the team's media day. | John Severs

Schimel showed her ability to be a game defining force in her sophomore season, and should have a larger role to play in this year's campaign. Schimel will be a key in a very experienced backcourt, alongside a couple of key returning guards.

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One of those returners is four year Beaver Kennedie Shuler, who talked about how the team is going to need to change this season. "I'm really excited. Being smaller means we're more versatile. We're going to be able to run and get out in transition. Get fast break layups. I love playing fast and athletic."

Oregon State basketball player Jenna Villa answers questions at the team's media day. | John Severs

Another of the team's veteran guards, Jenna Villa, also described the changes. "We still have some size still, it's just not big strong size. It's smaller, more athletic. Quick, which is good for us." Villa, who moved through several positions on the floor last year, seems ready for whatever the new season brings. "I think my position probably won't change much. I'm still going to be the player that I am and continue to do what I do."

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The departures from the front court will certainly mean a larger role for Lara Alonso-Basurto. In her freshman season Alonso-Basurto appeared in every game, but this year should push her into a starting role. With the departures of taller players she may also take over the five, but Alonso-Basurto seems ready.

Oregon State basketball player Lara Alonso-Basurto answers questions at the team's media day. | John Severs

"I prefer running as fast as possible in transition, so I think this year is going to be easier for us because of our size." Alonso-Basurto how she's developed since last year, where she struggled with the language barrier. "Now it's much easier. I can say what I have in my mind, which is very helpful."

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Catarina Ferreira was the final Beaver to speak to the press. Ferreira's status is currently up in the air; after missing all of last season with a knee injury, her request for a medical waiver was denied and is currently under appeal.

Oregon State basketball player Catarina Ferreira answers questions at the team's media day. | John Severs

"One of the things I try to tell myself is to control what you can control. This is out of my control, I just have to do my best to get on the court and play," Ferreira said about the situation. "When you're injured you learn a lot about yourself. I had the opportunity to watch basketball with another perspective, through a coach's lens."

We should find out Ferreira's status before the start of the season. The Beavers first game is scheduled for Sunday November 1st, when they will host Seattle Pacific.