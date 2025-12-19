Trio of Oregon State Defenders Enter Transfer Portal

Over the past two weeks, new Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard overhauled his coaching staff .

Now, his attention must turn to the roster.

Yesterday, three Oregon State reserve defenders announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on its opening day January 2nd 2026: defensive lineman JoJo Johnson , and defensive backs Amarion York & Conrad Hussey .



Johnson, who played in 11 games and racked up 18 tackles this past season, poured his heart out in a statement published by his agency A&P: “Oregon State will always be a part of my story, and I’ll forever appreciate the opportunities and memories made here. I’m excited for what’s ahead and ready to continue working, competing, and growing at the highest level.”

York entered the 2024 season as the starting nickel corner in Trent Bray’s 3-3-5 defense. A devastating injury sidelined him for over two months, and he only racked up four starts. York’s 2025 season foreshadowed yesterday’s portal announcement: after Bray switched to a 4-2-5 scheme emphasizing one high man coverage, his 6’1” hybrid nickel/safety was the odd man out. Through Oregon State’s first six games, York earned no snaps. Days later, OregonLive.com’s Ryan Clarke reported that the redshirt junior left the program .

On social media, York stressed gratitude for his experiences in Corvallis: “I am forever grateful for my time at Oregon State and for all the memories and lessons it has given me. I want to sincerely thank the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone who supported me through this journey.”

Hussey’s mid-season arrival to the program offered Beaver Nation a jolt of hope amidst a turbulent start: hypothetically, the former Florida State starter would give Trent Bray much-needed flexibility at the top of his defensive backfield. The experiment backfired: Hussey logged a meager 51 snaps and only 5 tackles in 4 games. Following Bray’s dismissal , the Florida native never saw the field again.