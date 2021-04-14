Dana Altman Makes Assistant Coach Hire

Dana Altman has his new assistant coach, as he announced the hiring of Chris Crutchfield in a press release Wednesday morning.

This hire comes after former Associate Head Coach Tony Stubblefield was hired as the new head coach at Depaul last week.

Altman said Crutchfield's ability to develop talent is part of what makes him so valuable to the Ducks.

"We are thrilled to be able to add a coach of Chris’ caliber to our staff, and are excited to welcome him and his family to the University of Oregon," Altman said in a press release.

"He has recruited and developed many elite players throughout his career, and his ability to connect and build relationships with student-athletes will be a tremendous asset for our program. Chris is a proven winner with a history of success everywhere he has been, and we look forward to the significant impact he will have here in Eugene."

Crutchfield most recently served as the head coach at East Central University, a Division II school in Ada, Oklahoma. He led the Tigers to a 10-9 record in the Great American Conference.

He has coached more than 20 years at the college level, including eight seasons at Oklahoma and a season as the associate head coach at Arkansas.

Crutchfield is ready for the new opportunity.

"I'm excited and honored to be joining Coach Altman's staff at the University of Oregon," said Crutchfield in a press release Wednesday. "Coach Altman and his staff have built a successful and nationally recognized program, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the Ducks' ongoing success. My family and I can't wait to get to Eugene and become a part of the University of Oregon."

Altman can now focus all of his attention on recruiting and building out his roster for the 2021 season.