Recent Articles
Oregon Ducks Incoming 2024 Class Stacked With Talent As Ducks Prep For Big Ten
The Oregon Ducks' 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally amongst other College Football Playoff contenders. Which players have a chance to impact Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team right away?
Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Reveals Biggest Change Heading Into 2024
Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Traeshon Holden reveals how he has improved from last season, the relationship he has with his teammates, and stepping into the right mentality as the Ducks enter the Big Ten conference.
Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Battling Texas, Nebraska For Five-Star Michael Terry III
The Oregon Ducks are finalists for elite five-star recruit Michael Terry III. The class of 2025 athlete is the nation's No. 1 "Athlete" and No. 7 overall prospect in Texas. Oregon, Nebraska and Texas are emerging frontrunners to land the coveted prospect.
Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Provides Insight Into His Recruiting Approach
The Oregon Ducks are now in week three of fall football camp and Oregon coach Dan Lanning is upping the intensity of practice. After Tuesday's practice, Lanning discussed player development, recruiting, and leadership on the team.
Will Oregon Ducks Flip 2025 4-Star Tight End, Michigan Wolverines Commit?
Oregon Ducks football is trying to keep up the recruiting game by targeting a four-star tight end in the 2025 class. Andrew Olesh is committed to the Michigan Wolverines, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning is hoping to flip the prospect.
Marcus Mariota ‘Superpower’ Impressing Washington Commanders: Backup Quarterback or Starter?
Former Oregon Ducks' quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has impressed Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn with a "superpower" that other quarterbacks do not have. Quinn is quick to point out that this separates Mariota from the pack as the team looks
Oregon Ducks Trenches: Three Defensive Linemen Making Impact, Impressing Coaches
The Oregon Ducks’ defensive line, under the leadership of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, is developing a physical unit designed to dominate. With a focus on power, versatility, and endurance, Tuioti is molding his linemen into a force.
Why 2026 4-Star OT Kodi Greene Committed to Oregon Ducks Over Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning pulls 2026 offensive tackle Kodi Greene into the flock as the former Washington high school player spurns his brother's Huskies, as well as the Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans with an early commitment.
Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Return to L.A. Chargers Before Regular Season?
Former Oregon Ducks star, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. Per coach Jim Harbaugh, his recovery is coming along as expected and the hope is Herbert may return to the practice field by August 15.
Oregon Ducks Ranked In AP Top-25 College Football Poll: Too High Or Low?
The AP Poll Top 25 preseason rankings were released on Monday and the Oregon Ducks are amid an elite tier of college football teams vying for the 2024 National Championship, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns and Alabama.
Oregon Ducks’ Bo Nix Surprises For Denver Broncos: ‘Incredibly Comfortable’ NFL Debut
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is the talk of the NFL after making an impressive debut for the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Courtland Sutton, Pat McAfee and Sean Payton praise the rookie quarterback
Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart's NIL Valuation Climbing Ahead Of 2024 Football Season
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) evaluation of $1.3 million entering this fall puts him at No. 10 among all college athletes. Stewart trails Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning.
Tampa Bay’s Running Game Gets Off To Fast Start Behind Former Oregon Duck Bucky Irving
Former Oregon Ducks star running back, Bucky Irving, was the starting running back in Tampa Bay's first preseason game. He rushed for 28 yards on just six carries and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. He play impressed coach Todd Bowles and gave
Ohio State 2026 5-Star WR Commit: Oregon Ducks "Trying To Get Me To Flip"
The game of flipping recruits never stops. That's why Oregon Ducks football has been working on 2026 five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., even though the California product has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes for more than a year.
Oregon Ducks Aim to Address Weaknesses in Week Three of Fall Camp
Oregon Ducks football completed its second week of fall camp with a competitive scrimmage that highlighted both strengths and areas for growth. While the team showcased impressive physicality, coach Dan Lanning emphasized the need for improvement in offen