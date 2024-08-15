Ducks Digest

Football

Sept. 11, 2021: Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Sept. 11, 2021. Verdell scored two touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Previews 'Unbelievable' Ohio State In Highly-Anticipated Big Ten Game

The Oregon Ducks football team will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, in a matchup that features two of the top College Football Playoff contenders

Charlie Viehl
|
Sept. 11, 2021: Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Sept. 11, 2021. Verdell scored two touchdowns.
Football

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Previews 'Unbelievable' Ohio State In Highly-Anticipated Big Ten Game

The Oregon Ducks football team will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, in a matchup that features two of the top College Football Playoff contenders

Charlie Viehl
|

Recent Articles

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck on the field during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Oregon Duck Mascot Skips Rival Washington Huskies in Big Ten Tour

The Oregon Duck mascot returned home to Eugene after an epic Big Ten tour of its new opponents. The Duck hit every Big Ten Stadium except one: the Washington Huskies.

Bri Amaranthus
|
Oregon White Team wide receiver Traeshon Holden waves to the crowd as the team takes the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Oregon Football: Jordan James and Traeshon Holden's Special Bond

The Oregon Ducks football team has bonded off the field, leading up to their first season in the Big Ten conference. Oregon running back Jordan James and wide receiver Traeshon Holden have a special bond.

Ally Osborne
|
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Ducks’ fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Oregon Ducks Incoming 2024 Class Stacked With Talent As Ducks Prep For Big Ten

The Oregon Ducks' 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally amongst other College Football Playoff contenders. Which players have a chance to impact Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team right away?

Arden Cravalho
|
Oregon inside linebacker Devon Jackson, right, squares off against defensive back Zach Grisham during practice with the Oregon Ducks Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Oregon Ducks' Devon Jackson: Fastest Linebacker In College Football?

Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore linebacker Devon Jackson reveals the changes he's noticed in himself and the program as a whole in fall camp under coach Dan Lanning.

Charlie Viehl
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) breaks into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Football

Running Back Bucky Irving Ready to 'Ball Out' in Tampa Bay: 'I'm Not Satisfied'

Bucky Irving, former Oregon Ducks running back, has settled into NFL training camp and has already impressed Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and teammates with his work ethic and desire to get better.

Mark Lantz
|
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden stretches during practice with the Oregon Ducks Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Reveals Biggest Change Heading Into 2024

Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Traeshon Holden reveals how he has improved from last season, the relationship he has with his teammates, and stepping into the right mentality as the Ducks enter the Big Ten conference.

Ally Osborne
|
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning with five-star recruit Michael Terry III. Oregon is battling the Texas Longhorns for Terry III's commitment.
Football

Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Battling Texas, Nebraska For Five-Star Michael Terry III

The Oregon Ducks are finalists for elite five-star recruit Michael Terry III. The class of 2025 athlete is the nation's No. 1 "Athlete" and No. 7 overall prospect in Texas. Oregon, Nebraska and Texas are emerging frontrunners to land the coveted prospect.

Bri Amaranthus
|
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to wide receiver Tez Johnson during practice with the Oregon Ducks Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Provides Insight Into His Recruiting Approach

The Oregon Ducks are now in week three of fall football camp and Oregon coach Dan Lanning is upping the intensity of practice. After Tuesday's practice, Lanning discussed player development, recruiting, and leadership on the team.

Olivia Cleary
|
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning
Football

Why Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Is Emulating Crowd Noise At Practice

The Oregon Ducks emulated crowd noise at their Tuesday practice during fall football camp. Oregon coach Dan Lanning explains why.

Bri Amaranthus
|
Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh is a four-star prospect in the class of 2025. He's committed to Michigan but other teams are hoping to convince him to flip.
Football

Will Oregon Ducks Flip 2025 4-Star Tight End, Michigan Wolverines Commit?

Oregon Ducks football is trying to keep up the recruiting game by targeting a four-star tight end in the 2025 class. Andrew Olesh is committed to the Michigan Wolverines, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning is hoping to flip the prospect.

Kaleb Henry
|
Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa: Chance To Earn Program History

Oregon Duck linebacker Jeffrey Bassa was included on the preseason watch list for the 2024 Butkus Award. An Oregon Duck has never won the Butkus Award.

Bri Amaranthus
|
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (0) passes during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Marcus Mariota ‘Superpower’ Impressing Washington Commanders: Backup Quarterback or Starter?

Former Oregon Ducks' quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has impressed Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn with a "superpower" that other quarterbacks do not have. Quinn is quick to point out that this separates Mariota from the pack as the team looks

Mark Lantz
|
Oregon running back Noah Whittington works out during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Oregon Football’s Noah Whittington Injury Update: Surprising Comments On Getting Hit

After battling a season-ending injury just four games into the Oregon Ducks 2023 football season, running back Noah Whittington is more ready than ever to hit back hard.

Ally Osborne
|
Five-star safety Trey McNutt in an Oregon uniform on a throne.
Football

Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt To Visit Ohio State Buckeyes?

The Oregon Ducks landed the nation's No. 1 safety of the 2025 recruiting class, Trey McNutt. Is McNutt still taking a visit to Big Ten conference foe, the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Bri Amaranthus
|
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene.
Football

Oregon Ducks Trenches: Three Defensive Linemen Making Impact, Impressing Coaches

The Oregon Ducks’ defensive line, under the leadership of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, is developing a physical unit designed to dominate. With a focus on power, versatility, and endurance, Tuioti is molding his linemen into a force.

Olivia Cleary
|
2026 four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene wears an Oregon Ducks uniform during a visit to Eugene.
Recruiting

Why 2026 4-Star OT Kodi Greene Committed to Oregon Ducks Over Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning pulls 2026 offensive tackle Kodi Greene into the flock as the former Washington high school player spurns his brother's Huskies, as well as the Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans with an early commitment.

Kaleb Henry
|
Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks to the media after the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Return to L.A. Chargers Before Regular Season?

Former Oregon Ducks star, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. Per coach Jim Harbaugh, his recovery is coming along as expected and the hope is Herbert may return to the practice field by August 15.

Mark Lantz
|
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) and tight end Patrick Herbert (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Oregon Ducks Ranked In AP Top-25 College Football Poll: Too High Or Low?

The AP Poll Top 25 preseason rankings were released on Monday and the Oregon Ducks are amid an elite tier of college football teams vying for the 2024 National Championship, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns and Alabama.

Bri Amaranthus
|
Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) points during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Oregon Ducks’ Bo Nix Surprises For Denver Broncos: ‘Incredibly Comfortable’ NFL Debut

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is the talk of the NFL after making an impressive debut for the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Courtland Sutton, Pat McAfee and Sean Payton praise the rookie quarterback

Bri Amaranthus
|
Oregon Ducks transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart
Football

Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart's NIL Valuation Climbing Ahead Of 2024 Football Season

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) evaluation of $1.3 million entering this fall puts him at No. 10 among all college athletes. Stewart trails Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning.

Bri Amaranthus
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) breaks into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Football

Tampa Bay’s Running Game Gets Off To Fast Start Behind Former Oregon Duck Bucky Irving

Former Oregon Ducks star running back, Bucky Irving, was the starting running back in Tampa Bay's first preseason game. He rushed for 28 yards on just six carries and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. He play impressed coach Todd Bowles and gave

Mark Lantz
|
Ohio State commit five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. at a recent workout.
Recruiting

Ohio State 2026 5-Star WR Commit: Oregon Ducks "Trying To Get Me To Flip"

The game of flipping recruits never stops. That's why Oregon Ducks football has been working on 2026 five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., even though the California product has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes for more than a year.

Kaleb Henry
|
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Ducks’ fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Oregon Ducks Aim to Address Weaknesses in Week Three of Fall Camp

Oregon Ducks football completed its second week of fall camp with a competitive scrimmage that highlighted both strengths and areas for growth. While the team showcased impressive physicality, coach Dan Lanning emphasized the need for improvement in offen

Olivia Cleary
|
Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) points during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Quarterback Bo Nix Crushes NFL Debut For Denver Broncos: Five Oregon Ducks See Field

Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix made a great impression in his Denver Broncos debut. The NFL rookie quarterback and four more Oregon Ducks saw the field vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Ally Osborne
|