Former Oregon Center Franck Kepnang Announces Transfer Destination

Dana Altman and the Ducks have seen significant movement in the portal this offseason.

Former Oregon center Franck Kepnang has committed to Washington. He announced his decision on social media Wednesday afternoon. 

Kepnang came to Eugene as a 4-star (0.9876 per 247 Sports Composite) recruit, reclassifying from the 2021 class to join the Ducks in the shortened 2020 COVID season. He chose Oregon over competing offers including the likes of Kansas, Auburn, and Connecticut, among others. 

Franck Kepnang

Franck Kepnang Washington State Emotion

During his two short seasons with the Ducks, Kepnang provided a strong interior presence, whether it was swatting away shots at the rim or slamming home a dunk. He finished his Oregon career averaging 4.1 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, and 1.2 blocks per game. 

Kepnang's official departure to one of Oregon's main Pac-12 rivals continues what's already been a rocky offseason in Eugene. Since the 2021-2022 season concluded with a loss to Texas A&M in the NIT, the Ducks have seen Kepnang, Isaac Johnson (Utah State) and De'Vion Harmon all enter the transfer portal. 

Franck Kepnang

franck-kepnang-block-vs-washington

The departures of Kepnang and Johnson deal a blow to Oregon's depth in the front court, however there are still high hopes for former 5-star Nathan Bittle, who played sparingly as a true freshman in 2021, and incoming 5-star big Kel'el Ware, who was among the top performers at the McDonald's All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit.

Harmon announced earlier in the spring that he'd be returning to Eugene, but reportedly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Furthermore, the Ducks will be without forward Eric Williams Jr., who will pursue a professional career. The team also loses Jacob Young, who exhausts his collegiate eligibility.

Franck Kepnang

Franck Kepnang

On Wednesday morning, point guard Will Richardson and forward Quincy Guerrier were listed among early NBA Draft candidates, but they can still return to Eugene should before the June 1 deadline.

