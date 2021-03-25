Tip Time, TV Info set for Oregon vs. Louisville in NCAA Tournament

No. 6 Oregon continues its NCAA tournament run against the ACC champions

The Ducks (15-8, 10-7) took a huge step forward in their NCAA tournament run Wednesday with a hard-fought win over No. 3-seeded Georgia. Now hoping for a berth in the Elite 8, Oregon will go to battle against No. 2-seeded Louisville (25-3, 14-2) from the ACC.

The women of Oregon are one of two Ducks teams in the Sweet 16. They've rallied around young stars Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince to dominate the post and out-physical their opponents in recent games.

Louisville took down No. 7-seeded Northwestern Wednesday 62-53 in comeback fashion.

Where: Alamodome

When: March 28 approx. 4 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

More Oregon Ducks content

Sedona Prince talks win over Georgia

Oregon upsets Georgia to advance to Sweet 16

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also be sure to follow us on social media so you never miss a beat of our coverage.

Twitter-@DucksDigest and Max Torres @mtorressports

Facebook-@DucksDigest

YouTube-@DuckDigest