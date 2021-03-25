Tip Time, TV Info set for Oregon vs. Louisville in NCAA Tournament
The Ducks (15-8, 10-7) took a huge step forward in their NCAA tournament run Wednesday with a hard-fought win over No. 3-seeded Georgia. Now hoping for a berth in the Elite 8, Oregon will go to battle against No. 2-seeded Louisville (25-3, 14-2) from the ACC.
The women of Oregon are one of two Ducks teams in the Sweet 16. They've rallied around young stars Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince to dominate the post and out-physical their opponents in recent games.
Louisville took down No. 7-seeded Northwestern Wednesday 62-53 in comeback fashion.
Where: Alamodome
When: March 28 approx. 4 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN
Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest
